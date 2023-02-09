This Black History Month, we’re telling the untold stories of women and LGBTQ+ people. Subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Before we realized that the official theme of Black History Month 2023 is Black resistance, Black staffers at The 19th decided we wanted to explore Black joy this month. Too many stories about our communities, both historically and today, depict only our hardest times, erasing the wholeness of who we are. Struggle and resistance are part of our stories. But so are hard-won happiness, enjoyment and creativity.

So why not blend both?

To celebrate Black History Month, in addition to our day-to-day coverage of Black communities, you’ll find stories on these twin themes of resistance and joy.

Here’s a closer look at our stories of Black joy and resistance. This page will be updated with our coverage throughout the month of February.

The 19th staff reflects on Black History Month

Several Black staffers at The 19th have come together to reflect on what this month means to us: It’s about family, teaching ourselves Black history when educational systems fail us, and embracing the unique gifts and individuality our ancestors fought for us to have.

Our interview with ‘Color Me Country’ host Rissi Palmer

Rissi Palmer, “Color My Country” podcast host and artist, spoke with The 19th about her career as a Black woman artist, gatekeeping and revisionist history, making more room at the table for an audience who has always been there, and country music as a form of resistance.

Join us for The 19th Celebrates: Black History Month with Fawn Weaver

To celebrate Black History Month and kick off our 19th Celebrates event series, our editor-at-large, Errin Haines, will interview entrepreneur Fawn Weaver, the CEO of the investment firm Grant Sidney Inc., and the CEO and founder of Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey.

The conversation will center on how Weaver draws inspiration from Black history in her career, what lessons she’s taken from Black businesswomen who’ve come before her, and what advice she has for those who will come after.