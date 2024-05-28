Former President Donald Trump — also the presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee — is the first former president to stand trial on criminal charges. He is charged in four criminal cases, and the first one to go to a trial is in Manhattan. Here’s what to know as it wraps up.

What is Trump charged with?

Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records to hide a $130,000 hush-money payment made to Stormy Daniels, who alleged that she had an affair with him. He has denied the affair. The records that Trump is accused over involve his former lawyer Michael Cohen, who pleaded guilty to crimes related to making the payments.

While these charges would normally be misdemeanors, the Manhattan district attorney said that the falsification was done to hide another crime, which makes it a felony. While prosecutors haven’t charged him with another crime, they’ve focused on the idea that the records were falsified to hide information from voters in 2016.

Trump pleaded not guilty.

What could happen with the verdict?

The jury is set to get the case after closing arguments and jury instructions wrap up Tuesday. Then it comes down to whether they can unanimously decide if he’s guilty or not guilty on each count. Trump could be found guilty of all 34 charges, found guilty of some and not guilty of others, or found not guilty of all of them. If all 12 jurors can’t agree, there could be a mistrial, which could mean that the Manhattan district attorney tries the case again. A new trial would be unlikely to happen before the November election.

Will Trump go to prison?

If he’s found guilty, it’s possible. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of four years in prison, though that’s the maximum, and he wouldn’t necessarily be sentenced to any prison time. The sentencing process, led by Judge Juan Merchan, would likely take a while, and Trump would almost certainly appeal a conviction.

What about his other cases?

None of the other criminal cases against Trump are likely to go to trial before the election, though that could always change. He has denied all wrongdoing in these cases:

Trump faces four charges in a federal indictment brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith over the January 6, 2021, attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Trump has claimed that he can’t be prosecuted for anything he does while president; the Supreme Court is set to weigh in on whether that’s the case.

Trump is also accused of mishandling classified documents after leaving office. It wasn’t just that he had the documents, according to the 37-count indictment — it was that he kept them, showed them off to people who shouldn’t have seen them and stopped them from being returned to the government. Smith is also prosecuting this case.

In Georgia, Trump is charged by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis with trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election. He was charged along with 18 other people; four have pleaded guilty. Some of the charges against Trump have been dismissed by a judge, but he still faces 10 counts.

What about civil cases?

In February, a judge ruled in a civil case brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James that Trump had lied about his net worth. He’s appealed and had to put up a bond of $175 million; he owes more than $450 million.

Trump has also had rulings against him in civil cases related to accusations brought by former Elle advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, who says Trump assaulted her in a dressing room in the 1990s. In May 2023, Trump was found liable of sexual abuse and defamation; he was found liable again in January for defaming Carroll and ordered to pay $83.3 million. He is appealing.

What do these cases mean for the election?

We don’t know — Trump has upended many expectations over the course of his political career, and this is an unprecedented turn of events. Trump claims the cases against him are politically motivated, brought by enemies to keep him out of office again, as he denies wrongdoing. It’s possible that his supporters agree and dismiss any guilty finding.

Polling has found some indication that a conviction could shake support for Trump, who currently has an advantage in most head-to-head polls vs. President Joe Biden. A recent ABC News/Ipsos poll found that 16 percent of Trump’s supporters would reconsider their support for him if he’s found guilty in this case and 4 percent would withdraw it. That does mean that 80 percent said a guilty verdict wouldn’t make a difference. But the election is still more than five months off, and people aren’t always good at predicting what they’d do.