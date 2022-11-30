Search
-
The 19th Explains: Why baby formula is still hard to find months after the shortage
Months after the worst point in the formula supply crisis, many families are reporting having trouble finding formula. Industry insiders say it will take time to fully restock shelves.
-
Republicans doubled down on anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric in the midterms. It wasn’t a winning platform.
This year saw an underwhelming showing for anti-LGBTQ candidates and historic wins for LGBTQ nominees.
-
Why Native American Women’s Equal Pay Day is marked November 30
It takes almost a full additional year for Native American women to catch up to the earnings of non-Latino White men. Some are creating their own financial systems and communities of care.
-
-
With no child tax credit and inflation on the rise, families are slipping back into poverty
Child poverty rates have crept back up since the program expired, leaving families struggling with food insecurity and insufficiency.
-
Mary Peltola – the first Alaska Native elected to Congress – will keep U.S. House seat
The Democrat won a special election two months ago to finish the term of the late Rep. Don Young and gained support from key Republicans, including Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski and former Young staffers.
-
What’s stopping more Native Americans from graduating college? The cost, a landmark study finds.
Homelessness, food insecurity and debt are common problems for Indigenous students pursuing higher education, the first-of-its kind study found.
-
In her first election as a U.S. citizen, this Michigan lawyer got to vote on a measure she co-wrote
Bonsitu Kitaba, deputy legal director for the ACLU of Michigan, co-wrote — and cast her first vote as a United States citizen — for the state’s new reproductive freedom amendment.
-
‘She Said’ disrupts the Woodward and Bernstein vision of journalism in favor of a new generation
“All the President’s Men” painted a White, male vision of who reports big stories. “She Said” helps update the narrative.
-
She made headlines for providing abortion care to a 10-year-old. Now she’s fighting to protect patient privacy.
A judge will decide if the Indiana attorney general who is investigating Dr. Caitlin Bernard can seek her patient records.
Join The 19th
Our journalism is powered by members who believe in our mission to empower women, people of color and the LGBTQ+ community with the information, community and tools they need to be engaged in our democracy. Will you join us?