Welcome to The 19th News Network, a collective of national, regional and local publishers seeking to advance racial and gender equity in politics and policy journalism. The 19th established the network in 2024 to shine a light on stories that elevate the voices of women and LGBTQ+ Americans of diverse backgrounds. Learn more about why we launched The 19th News Network.

Introducing our founding partners

How we partner

Republishing: Partners may receive exclusive, early access to 19th stories available for republication, as well as editing support from our partnerships team and tailored pitching to fit the needs of partner newsrooms.

Curation: We may feature partner stories across The 19th’s website, social media and newsletters, driving a diverse and engaged readership to partner content. Examples include partner bylines from The Hechinger Report, Pennsylvania-Capital Star, Civil Beat, Stateline and Inside Climate News, to name a few.

Collaboration: With a distributed reporting team, our newsroom knows that political stories are better told when we can get off the coasts and on the ground in places directly affected by policy outcomes. We will work with partners to identify opportunities to tell stories together about the impacts of policy on communities across our nation. Examples include this piece on a Mormon family’s experience raising trans kids in the Bible Belt (co-published with Mississippi Today) and this story on the rise of gig work in nursing (co-published with The Markup).

Who we partner with

Whether your newsroom has been around for 10 years or 10 weeks, is nonprofit or subscription-based, serving an audience of millions or a remote region, we want to work with you if you are committed to:

Advancing equity and representation in news

Fact-based storytelling

Fairness and transparency

We are particularly interested in working with publications that are:

Spotlighting undercovered issues

Serving LGBTQ+ people, people of color and/or women

Interested in connecting with their communities

Join the network Are you reporting on gender, race and politics in your community? Does your publication serve and center women or LGBTQ+ people? We want to collaborate with you! Complete Our Partner Survey

About us

When The 19th launched in 2020, we made our content available to other news organizations to republish for free to advance two key objectives: getting more quality politics and policy journalism in front of audiences, and growing our readership as a brand new publisher.

Our stories have since been viewed nearly 5 million times across other news platforms such as The Washington Post, The Guardian, PBS NewsHour, USA Today, Them., Rolling Stone, Teen Vogue, Capital B, High Country News, The Arizona Mirror, Mississippi Today, Wisconsin Watch, The Texas Tribune and more. These republishing partners have been an important part of The 19th’s mission, helping us meet readers wherever they are.

The 19th is rebooting our partnerships efforts with the creation of The 19th News Network under the leadership of Network Partnerships Editor Abby Johnston and The 19th’s co-founder Amanda Zamora.

Abby Johnston is our network partnerships editor. Before joining The 19th, she edited and managed digital strategy for the Texas Observer, Frontline and Texas Monthly. She is a graduate of the University of Texas and the University of Missouri.

Amanda Zamora is The 19th’s co-founder and former publisher, and now serves as a board member and strategic adviser. She spent nearly two decades as a digital editor, product manager and audience strategist at newsrooms including the Texas Tribune, ProPublica and The Washington Post. She serves as a board member of the American Press Institute and Chicas Poderosas, and was also an appointed member of the Aspen Institute’s Commission on Information Disorder.

For more information about partnerships, contact [email protected].

If you are interested in financially supporting The 19th’s community-first 19th News Network initiative, contact Amanda Zamora at [email protected].