This Hispanic Heritage Month, we’re telling the untold stories of women, women of color and LGBTQ+ people. Subscribe to our daily newsletter.

This Hispanic Heritage Month is encompassed by prosperity, progress and power. It offers a time to recognize the strides Latinx communities have made toward representation in the United States, the sacrifices made and the uphill battles to come.

From personal stories of grandparents’ perseverance to community changemakers and recommended reading, we’re highlighting the stories of those who paved the way toward progress.

And while this month is a time to celebrate growth and prosperity, we’re also taking a look at challenges in child care, employment and health care — and how the next generation is ensuring they have a seat at every table.

Here’s a closer look at our Hispanic Heritage Month stories. This page will be updated with our coverage throughout the month.

The 19th staff reflects on Hispanic Heritage Month

The 19th’s Latinx staff want to take this month to pause and highlight the family, community members and advocates who have contributed to our people’s identity and prosperity in both big and small ways.

Books to read by LatinX authors

The 19th spoke with book publishing professionals, bookstagrammers and more about the themes that resonate with them in works by Latinx authors. Their recommendations show that ‘you can be the main character of your own story.’

A remarkable recovery

Latinas are back at work in historic numbers

Three years out from the worst period of unemployment ever experienced by any group of women, Latinas are now in the labor force at historic numbers. It’s a remarkable recovery, but does it mean they’re prospering?

Uphill battles

Latinas are poised to be hit especially hard by the child care cliff

Latinas are more likely to be child care providers and to have children in the home who need care. The end of federal funds could hit them hard.

What Latina representation in health care looks like

Research shows that a more diverse physician workforce also means healthier patients. But efforts to bolster Latina representation have for years faced an uphill battle.

Community changemakers

Miguel Rosales is building bridges — literally

Architect Miguel Rosales, 62, walks the bridges he designed decades ago and is filled with pride. His story is an unlikely one — a gay immigrant from Guatemala reshaping the skylines of major cities all over the world. But he doesn’t need people to know who he is, to attach his name to the bridges they love.