Sometimes dreams do come true.

The 19th is overjoyed to report today that philanthropist and gender equity advocate Melinda French Gates is making a three-year, multimillion-dollar grant to our nonprofit newsroom, support that will allow us to advance our public service journalism, expand our audiences and sustain our operations for years to come.

The funding for The 19th is part of a $1 billion strategic initiative French Gates announced today, aimed at supercharging the work of organizations in the women’s rights, caregiving and reproductive rights arenas. She will also be providing a group of global leaders with $20 million grants to distribute to organizations they believe are doing urgent and impactful work to advance women’s health and well-being. And she’ll be launching an open call this fall to fund organizations working to improve women’s mental and physical health around the world.

“My commitment is to ensure we are doing more to unlock women and girls’ power and we are accelerating progress now,” French Gates said. “The organizations we’re working with have a proven track record in fighting to protect women’s rights and advancing their power and influence in the United States. I look forward to all they will continue to accomplish.”

This isn’t French Gates’ first support for The 19th. Pivotal was one of The 19th’s earliest supporters, enabling our news organization to get off the ground in mid-2020, in the midst of a global pandemic, and to effectively serve women and LGBTQ+ people who were underrepresented in legacy media. The news couldn’t come at a better time for The 19th, which is embarking on its fifth year in operation, and in the midst of charting a strategic course for the next five.

This support will bolster our critical politics and policy coverage in a seismic election year, allow us to make strategic investments in our audiences and our future, and lay the foundation for our long-term sustainability in a turbulent time for our industry.

It’s a tribute to the devoted and tireless work of The 19th’s team. Their work — in service of the truth, and of our audiences — made this possible. We are beyond grateful for French Gates’ confidence in our team and our mission, and for all of The 19th’s readers, members and supporters. We do this work for you!