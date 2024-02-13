When The 19th went live on Jan. 27, 2020, “our work — critical reporting at the intersection of gender, politics and policy — had never felt more needed,” CEO Emily Ramshaw wrote on The 19th’s fourth anniversary last month. Now, several years, a pandemic and nearly 60 employees later, an award-winning documentary film about that period will be available for 19th fans and readers who want to witness those early days for themselves.

“Breaking the News” follows the inception, launch, and fledgling triumphs and challenges of The 19th’s newsroom. It’s a time capsule that spans major news events critical to The 19th’s evolution: the coronavirus pandemic, the killing of Breonna Taylor, the overturning of Roe v. Wade. It also documents The 19th’s internal struggles to overhaul age-old industry precedents while taking responsibility for its own shortcomings.

“Nothing about making this film — or watching it — was easy,” Ramshaw said. “But we’re so grateful that the filmmakers stuck with it, and with us, and we think it’s a hopeful portrait of how newsrooms can evolve together.”

“Breaking the News” premiered at the TriBeCa Film Festival in June 2023, won the 2023 David Carr Award for Truth in Filmmaking at the Montclair Film Festival, and was an official selection at last year’s El Paso Film Festival, DC/DOX Film Festival and Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival, among others. The film was directed and produced by Heather Courtney, Princess A. Hairston and Chelsea Hernandez, and produced by Diane Quon.

How to watch

“Breaking The News” will premiere on the Independent Lens program on PBS on Feb. 19, 2024, at 10 p.m. ET — be sure to check your local listings.

The film will become available for free streaming for 90 days following the Feb. 19 broadcast on the PBS app and the PBS YouTube channel.