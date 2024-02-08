Member support made it possible for us to conduct this child care investigation. Donate to our nonprofit newsroom today to support independent journalism that represents you.

Starting a decade ago, the federal government began requiring states to report how many kids were getting hurt or dying in child care programs every year.

The rule was created in 2014, when the country’s central child care funding mechanism, the Child Care and Development Block Grant, was reauthorized to introduce safety requirements for the first time. Before then, states weren’t required to publish any data annually on deaths, serious injuries or abuse at day cares; inspect centers; or post those results online. They weren’t even required to perform background checks.

Child care has always been very safe — the number of deaths in states each year is usually in the single digits — but advocates believed better data collection and regulations could lower the number of preventable deaths, injuries and abuse.

Over the past six months, The 19th performed an in-depth analysis of state-by-state compliance. Each state is required to produce annual data on the number of deaths, serious injuries and cases of substantiated abuse at child care centers. The numbers for death and serious injury are to be broken down by the type of child care program incidents took place in, and the data has to be published online every year where it is easily accessible to parents. States are also required to publish data on license-exempt child care providers, as well as a total number of children in child care for each category to serve as a benchmark.

Eight states are out of compliance with the reporting requirement, according to The 19th’s analysis and consultation with the federal Office of Child Care, the regulatory agency that oversees states’ child care systems. The 19th also found additional states beyond those on the federal office’s list that are missing data, including eight states that aren’t reporting portions of the requirement or have outdated information online, and six states that updated their reports when The 19th pointed out errors or missing data.