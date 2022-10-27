How can The 19th best serve you? Take our survey to help our team continue to build an independent news organization that reflects your needs.

All 435 seats in the House of Representatives are up for grabs in November — but fewer than 100 are expected to be competitive, and Republicans need to flip control of just five seats to take the majority.

In 2022’s House races, several Democratic women elected from battleground districts in the 2018 midterms are at risk of losing their seats, in some cases because the post-Census redrawing of political lines made their districts more GOP-friendly. Over a dozen competitive House contests feature two women candidates. And many GOP candidates are aiming to add to the ranks of women — and women of color — in the House Republican caucus.

Democrats are leaning hard into abortion access in the final stretch of the campaign, in the wake of the Supreme Court’s June decision overturning federal abortion rights, while Republicans are hammering Democrats and the Biden administration over the economy and inflation, as well as crime and immigration. A GOP majority could have big implications for abortion access: House Republicans’ 2022 “Commitment to America” platform vows to pursue legislation to “protect the lives of unborn children” if they win back the majority.

One hundred House Republicans are cosponsors of the House version of Sen. Lindsey Graham’s bill to ban abortion after 15 weeks nationwide, and 166 have signed onto the Life at Conception Act, which would ban abortion and establish a right to life to embryos beginning at “the moment of fertilization.”

Given the number of Republican candidates on the ballot who have denied or questioned the validity of the 2020 election, The 19th notes Republican candidates’ positions on whether President Joe Biden legitimately won the 2020 election, based on FiveThirtyEight’s survey of Republicans on the ballot in every state.

Who controls the House may not be known for a few days due to the closeness of key races and how long vote-counting takes in some states. Here are 22 key Houses featuring women candidates The 19th is watching:

Alaska At-Large

Democrat Mary Peltola won an August special election to replace the late longtime Rep. Don Young on a “pro-choice and pro-fish” platform, a big win for Democrats in a state that voted for former President Donald Trump by 10 points in 2020. She’s now running for a full term in a ranked-choice election against two Republicans: Sarah Palin, a former governor and 2008 vice presidential nominee, who has fully denied the outcome of the 2020 election, and Nick Begich, who accepts it with some reservations, according to FiveThirtyEight. The results of this race won’t be official for a few weeks: Alaska officials will start reporting results but won’t run ranked-choice tabulations until November 23.

California’s 27th District

This is the third time Democrat Christy Smith has faced off against Republican Mike Garcia, who won both a special election and the 2020 general election in the Los Angeles-area district. Garcia led Smith by about 10 points in the all-party June primary, but two other Democrats on the ballot got more than 5 percent of the vote each. Garcia has fully denied the outcome of the 2020 election.

Colorado’s 8th District

Colorado gained an eighth House seat after the 2020 Census due to population growth in the state. Democrat Yadira Caraveo, a physician and state representative, and Republican Barb Kirkmeyer, a state senator who accepts the outcome of the 2020 election and defeated an election denier in the GOP primary, are facing off for the brand-new seat located in the suburbs and exurbs north of Denver. The district, which would have voted for Biden by 4.5 points in 2020, is likely to be Colorado’s competitive House seat in November.

Connecticut’s 5th District

Democratic Rep. Jahana Hayes, a former teacher of the year elected in 2018, is in a closer-than-expected race for a third term against Republican George Logan, a former state senator, in this Western Connecticut district that voted for Biden by 10 points in 2020. The race, which the Cook Political Report now rates as a tossup, is getting attention from the highest levels of the Democratic Party: Vice President Kamala Harris recently traveled to the district to appear with Hayes at a reproductive rights roundtable. Logan did not comment on the 2020 election.

Florida’s 13th District

Democratic Rep. Charlie Christ resigned from this Pinellas County-based seat to run for governor, creating a prime pickup opportunity for the GOP. Republican Anna Paulina Luna has a solid chance of defeating Democrat Eric Lynn, due to the seat becoming more friendly territory for Republicans in redistricting. Luna, a Trump-endorsed Air Force veteran who has denied the validity of the 2020 election, is adding to the growing ranks of Latina Republicans seeking to flip seats in states including Florida and Texas.

Indiana’s 1st District

This Northern Indiana district has been represented by a Democrat in Congress for nearly 100 years, since 1931. But this year, the Cook Political Report rates the race as a tossup as Republican Jennifer-Ruth Green, an Air Force veteran, is aiming to unseat first-term Democratic Rep. Frank Mrvan. Green has a shot of not just flipping a Democratic stronghold but of being the second-ever Black Republican woman to serve the House — the first, former Rep. Mia Love of Utah, left Congress in 2019. Green has said she believes Biden is “legitimately in the White House.”

Kansas’ 3rd District

Rep. Sharice Davids made history in 2018 as the first out LGBTQ+ person to represent Kansas in Congress and one of the first two Native American women in Congress. She’s now in a competitive rematch against Republican Amanda Adkins, a GOP activist and former state Republican Party chairwoman who lost to Davids by 10 points in 2020. Since then, however, the Eastern Kansas district has become more competitive for Republicans, with redistricting taking it from a Biden +10 district to a Biden +4.5 district. Adkins accepts the outcome of the 2020 election.

Michigan’s 7th District

Sophomore Rep. Elissa Slotkin is one of the star Democratic recruits elected in the 2018 midterms fighting to hang on to her seat in 2022. Slotkin is facing off against Republican Tom Barrett, a current state senator who accepts but has raised questions about the validity of the 2020 election.The highly competitive, newly redrawn Lansing-based district would have voted for Biden by just 0.5 points in 2020. Both the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and the GOP’s Congressional Leadership Fund have poured millions of dollars in outside spending into the race. But one prominent Republican, outgoing Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, is campaigning for Slotkin, the first Democrat she’s endorsed in the 2022 midterms.

Minnesota’s 2nd District

Democrat Angie Craig became the first openly LGBTQ+ person sent to the U.S. House from Minnesota when she won this Twin Cities-area district in 2018. She’s facing the same opponent as in 2020: Republican veteran Tyler Kistner. Kistner has fully accepted the results of the 2020 election. There’s another, stranger repeat: A third-party pro-marijuana legalization candidate who has died will appear on the ballot in this tossup race.

Nevada’s 1st District

This Las Vegas-area district is a bit redder than when Democratic Rep. Dina Titus won it two years ago. Titus first won a spot in the U.S. House in 2012; this year, in a state expected to have some of the closest races in the country, she’s facing Republican Mark Robertson, a veteran. Robertson says on his campaign website that “aborting an unborn life is an affront to the Creator,” but that he won’t support a federal abortion ban. Robertson has accepted the results of the 2020 election with reservations.

Nevada’s 3rd District

Democratic incumbent Susie Lee holds another Las Vegas-area seat and is facing a tight race against Republican April Becker, an attorney who’s backed by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and has fully denied the results of the 2020 election. Becker opposes abortion with exceptions, she says on her campaign website, “for rape, incest, and life of the mother.” Lee has accused her of wanting to pass a national abortion ban, which Becker denies.

New Hampshire’s 1st District

Second-term Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas is facing a competitive reelection campaign against 25-year-old Republican Karoline Leavitt, a former White House press aide and staffer to top House Republican Elise Stefanik. Leavitt, who has denied the validity of the 2020 election, won a crowded primary for the seat in September. Outside groups and major campaign committees are pouring millions into the race — and Leavitt has a shot of becoming one of the first members of Generation Z to serve in Congress, along with Democratic candidate Maxwell Frost from Central Florida.

New Mexico’s 2nd District

GOP Rep. Yvette Herrell is running for reelection after flipping the seat in 2020. She’s facing Democrat Gabe Vasquez, a former Las Cruces city councilor, in a district that is bluer than the one she ran in two years ago due to redistricting. Herrell has fully denied the results of the 2020 election.

Ohio’s 9th District

Republicans’ House campaign arm pulled out of this race after the Associated Press reported that GOP candidate JR Majewski had misrepresented his military service, saying he had deployed to Afghanistan when he had actually been in Qatar with the Air Force. Majewski has fully denied the results of the 2020 election. Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur has held the northwest Ohio seat since 1983, but the latest district lines make it much friendlier to Republicans.

Ohio’s 13th District

Two women are in the running for this open Akron-area seat: Democratic state Rep. Emilia Sykes and Republican Madison Gesiotto Gilbert, a former Miss Ohio and a campaign surrogate for Trump in 2020. Gilbert, who has featured her baby, born in September, while working to get out the vote on social media, has largely focused on inflation, while Sykes has focused on abortion access. Gilbert declined to comment to FiveThirtyEight on the 2020 election.

Oregon’s 5th District

Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner, a progressive lawyer, beat incumbent Rep. Kurt Schrader in the primary and is facing Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer, a former local official. Chavez-DeRemer has made contradictory statements on abortion but most recently told Oregon Public Broadcasting the issue should be left up to the states. McLeod-Skinner has campaigned on addressing climate change and criticized Chavez-DeRemer’s stances on abortion. Chavez-DeRemer has raised questions about the 2020 election results.

Texas’ 15th District

Progressive Michelle Vallejo and conservative Monica De La Cruz are running for this open seat that stretches from east of San Antonio to the Mexican border. De La Cruz lost to Rep. Vicente Gonzalez in 2020, but he’s running in Texas’s 34th, described below, this year. Both parties are accusing the other’s candidate of being too extreme for the district. De La Cruz has fully denied the results of the 2020 election.

Texas’ 28th District

Longtime Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar, the last remaining anti-abortion Democrat in the House, narrowly survived a primary challenge from the left earlier this year. Now, he’s facing Republican Cassandra “Cassy” Garcia in his South Texas district, which became slightly more favorable to Democrats in redistricting. Garcia, a longtime GOP official and former top staffer to Sen. Ted Cruz, is one of several Latina Republicans seeking to flip seats in the Rio Grande Valley in 2022. She declined to comment to FiveThirtyEight on the 2020 election.

Texas’ 34th District

Republican Mayra Flores won a June 2022 special election to the 34th District under its old lines, flipping the seat from Democratic to Republican control. Flores, who has denied the outcome of the 2020 election, is now seeking a full term in the seat under its new, much bluer lines against Gonzalez, who is switching over from the 15th District to run on bluer turf. Flores has a few months of incumbency on her side, but still faces a tough race against three-term Gonzalez in a district that would have voted for Biden by over 15 points in 2020.

Virginia’s 2nd District

Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria, an ex-Navy commander elected in 2018, is seeking a third term against Republican Jen Kiggans, a Navy veteran and nurse practitioner, in her newly-redrawn Virginia Beach-based district, home to a large community of Navy service members and veterans. The seat became considerably more Republican-friendly in redistricting, going from a Biden +4.7 to Biden +1.9 district and placing Luria’s reelection chances in jeopardy. Kiggans accepts the outcome of the 2020 election with reservations, while Luria is on the House committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

Washington’s 3rd District

Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler didn’t get one of the top two spots in the primary for this Republican-leaning seat in southwest Washington state, joining the list of Republicans who voted to impeach Trump who won’t be back in the next Congress. The two candidates on the ballot are Republican Joe Kent, a veteran who has criticized military involvement abroad and fully denies the 2020 election, and Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, who runs an auto repair shop with her husband and is campaigning on abortion access and support for small business.

Washington’s 8th District

Four Republicans combined to just about match the vote total of Democratic incumbent Kim Schrier, a pediatrician who was first elected in 2018 from this central Washington swing district. The one who emerged from the state’s top-two primary is Matt Larkin, an attorney whose slogan is “Make crime illegal again.” Larkin has fully accepted the results of the 2020 election.