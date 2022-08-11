Atlanta (Aug. 11, 2022) — The 19th is excited to announce “Equality on the Ballot,” an evening of live conversations this September exploring the midterm elections and core issues facing our democracy. Stacey Abrams, Georgia’s Democratic nominee for governor and a leading advocate for voting rights, leads the program in a keynote conversation with The 19th’s editor-at-large, Errin Haines. The event will also feature critical conversations about what’s motivating women, especially women of color and LGBTQ+ people, to vote in state and local elections this November.

Teen Vogue and Live Nation Women’s voter mobilization initiative, BEAUTIFUL NOISE, join as partners for the event, which will bust myths around monolithic voting blocs and explore how recent legislation — like anti-LGBTQ+ bills and rollbacks on reproductive rights across the country — has pushed people on the margins to defend their personhood. Speakers include: Melanie L. Campbell CEO and President, National Coalition on Black Civic Participation, Convener, Black Women’s Roundtable; Anthony Michael Kreis, Assistant Professor of Law, Georgia State University; and Aisha Yaqoob Mahmood, Executive Director, Asian American Advocacy Fund.

Three-time Grammy nominee, poet, singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and activist Allison Russell will also perform, including songs from her critically acclaimed debut album “Outside Child”.

“This election cycle, voters have the opportunity to weigh in on a number of critical issues, from public spending and infrastructure to reproductive rights, gun safety, elections integrity, LGBTQ+ legislation and climate change,” said Amanda Zamora, co-founder and publisher of The 19th. “Women, especially women of color and LGBTQ+ people, will acutely feel the impact of the midterms. We are honored to make space for important conversations about what’s motivating the electorate, and to meet our communities in Atlanta for the first time in person.”

“Equality on the Ballot” will be held for an in-person audience at Atlanta’s Buckhead Theatre on Monday, September 19, and a watch party will be held for online viewers on Thursday, September 22.

For full details on both events and to register for “Equality on the Ballot,” please visit: https://19thnews.org/events/equality-on-the-ballot-atlanta/

Equality on the Ballot The 19th is heading to Atlanta! Join us on Monday, Sept. 19 for critical conversations about the 2022 midterm elections. Join Us

ABOUT LIVE NATION WOMEN

Launched in 2019, Live Nation Women centers women in every tour, project and initiative. The focus of Live Nation Women is the advancement of women within Live Nation, advocacy for women across live music at all stages of their career, and the amplification of female artists and leaders. The division aims to serve as a bridge and accelerator to drive intersectional gender equity in the music industry and the world at large. Follow Live Nation Women on Instagram.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

ABOUT TEEN VOGUE

Teen Vogue is the young person’s guide to saving the world. The brand aims to educate, enlighten and empower its audience to create a more inclusive environment (both on-and offline) by amplifying the voices of the unheard, telling stories that normally go untold, and providing resources for young people looking to make a tangible impact in their communities.

ABOUT THE 19TH

The 19th is an independent, nonprofit newsroom that aims to empower women, women of color and the LGBTQ+ community with the information, resources and community they need to be equal participants in our democracy.