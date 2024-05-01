

The Arizona Senate on Wednesday finalized repealing a near-total abortion ban that the state Supreme Court ruled earlier this month trumps a 15-week restriction that was implemented in 2022.

But that doesn’t mean the 1864 abortion ban won’t go into effect — or that it will be repealed quickly, even though legislation to do so has now passed both legislative chambers.

While the Senate approved House Bill 2677 on a 16-14 vote, with Republican Sens. Shawnna Bolick and T.J. Shope joining all of the chamber’s Democrats in support, the measure won’t go into effect for months, even if Gov Katie Hobbs swiftly signs it into law. That’s because new laws go into effect 90 days after the legislature ends its annual session. And with little progress made on the state budget, it’s unclear when the session will end and that 90-day clock will start ticking.

In the meantime, Attorney General Kris Mayes is asking the state Supreme Court to pause its ruling implementing the 1864 law so her office can craft an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court on the grounds that the state justices improperly are injecting themselves into a different federal case about an Arizona abortion law.

Bolick, who is a staunch anti-abortion advocate, defended her vote by explaining her history with a miscarriage — her unviable pregnancy was ended with a D&C, the surgical procedure used in about half of abortions in Arizona — and later successful pregnancies.

“Many women don’t have textbook pregnancies,” she said, explaining that she is unsure if her D&C procedure would have been allowed under the 1864 ban because it was needed for her health, even though her life was not yet in immediate danger.

Other Republicans were incensed. Sen. Jake Hoffman, who heads up the far-right Arizona Freedom Caucus, said the near-total abortion ban is “one of the best, strongest, pro-life measures in the country.” He said that it was “representative of and reflective of our founding fathers’ intent.”

That two Republicans crossed party lines to end that ban, Hoffman said, is unconscionable.

“It is disgusting that this is the state of the Republican Party today,” he said.

Sen. Anthony Kern, R-Glendale, said it was “insanity” that Bolick and Shope claim to be pro-life, but still supported to allow abortions in Arizona.

“The craziest thing I’ve seen and heard is, ‘I’m pro-life, yet I’m going to vote to repeal the abortion ban.’ It’s insanity to me,” he said, adding abortion is part of a plot to “destroy this country.”

David Gowan, a Republican from Sierra Vista, compared Wednesday’s vote to the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

“Today feels like 9/11,” he said.

At stake was literally life and death for Arizonans, said Sen. David Farnsworth, R-Mesa.

“Have we become so evil?” he said. “God is watching.”

Correction: An earlier version of this story misstated the ministerial process of transmitting a bill from one chamber and to the governor. It has been corrected.

