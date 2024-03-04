The 19th is heading to Austin, Texas, for the annual South By Southwest conference this month, and there are multiple ways attendees (as well as locals without badges) can join us for a truly monumental week.

Here’s what to look forward to: Our team will host the very first live recording of our new podcast, The Amendment, with Editor-at-Large Errin Haines and guest Imara Jones. Haines will also moderate a panel featuring major changemakers like Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Brooke Shields and Katie Couric.

We’ll finish the week off with a celebration of International Women’s Day, with partners including Fondation CHANEL, ByGeorge and New America’s Better Life Lab.

Here’s what to add to your schedule

The Amendment with Errin Haines: A Live Podcast Recording With Imara Jones

March 7 at 10 a.m., Hilton Austin Downtown, Salon A

Errin Haines talks to groundbreaking journalist and transgender activist Imara Jones will discuss gender, politics and power. You don’t want to miss this conversation about what’s at stake for women and LGBTQ+ in this year’s election.

March 8 at 1 p.m., Center Stage

The 19th is partnering with The Archewell Foundation for a SXSW Center Stage panel with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex; Katie Couric; Brooke Shields; and Nancy Wang Yuen, moderated by Errin Haines. Together, they’ll discuss the impact of women’s representation across media, entertainment and social media.

Exclusive gathering: Help Us Celebrate International Women’s Day

Following our panel, The 19th will host a celebration of International Women’s Day, beginning at 4 p.m. on March 8. Join us for cocktails, conversation and a reflection on representation in media and entertainment with New America’s Better Life Lab. Attendees do not need to have SXSW badges. Click here to request your invitation.

We hope to see you there! If you’re not planning on being in Austin, you can follow along on our Instagram for live updates, and subscribe to our events newsletter for future opportunities near you.