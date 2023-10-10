We are thrilled to officially launch improvements to The 19th’s membership program. We are expanding our member community to include readers who volunteer their time to support The 19th. While monthly donations from readers remain crucial to funding our future as a nonprofit organization, we’re excited to continue to intentionally grow our community with this new approach.

Our staff has been working diligently this year to design a membership program that best upholds our community’s shared values. We analyzed hundreds of messages and survey responses from our readers, then referenced that research while updating the program. We couldn’t have built this new path forward without your input.

Starting in October, readers who volunteer their time each month in support of our work will be recognized as members. Volunteer activities may include introducing us to more communities or sharing feedback with us. Interested in joining us on this new journey? Complete this short form. We will be in touch via email with more details.

As this is a new project that we are embarking on together, we invite you to share your questions and feedback with us. We want to create the best membership experience for you — and we can only do that with you. You can reach us at [email protected].

Thank you to our founding and current members, who made this expansion possible.

If you are able to support us financially, a monthly donation of $19 or a gift of any amount will help us continue to provide trustworthy, free-to-access journalism for those we aim to serve. Donate today.