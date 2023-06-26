The 19th is proud to announce the addition of two new colleagues to our team: product operations manager Andrea Atehortua and staff accountant Casey Brzozowski.

With over a decade of experience, Andrea Atehortua has spent her career working at the intersection of technology, ethics and entrepreneurship.

She started her career working for Gov. Deval Patrick in Massachusetts as a constituent services aide. Her career has spanned the globe, having interned in Peru and France, and taught English in Spain. Her time at Acumen working with entrepreneurs brought her to Kenya, Ghana and India. At Acumen she ran a fellowship program training mid-career professionals on how to build social enterprises.

She spent two years at a venture studio in Bogota, Colombia, working to build companies for the middle class in Latin America. She helped launch a new company for the studio and went on to become the VP of product for their first technology company. There she helped to build a platform for job seekers in Colombia.

She spent more time working in recruitment tech at Ripplematch, a company focused on helping Gen Z find their first jobs. She enjoyed building tech for a younger audience and believes there is a lot to be learned from their perspective on both work and the internet.

Across her career, she has worked to ensure that ethics are baked into the way she builds products. She’s worked on ADA compliance on websites and working on auditing machine learning models for implicit bias. In building and defining new features and products, she always centers historically excluded communities in how she defines success.

Casey Brzozowski is a certified nonprofit accounting professional with an entrepreneurial spirit and a passion for social justice. As a lifelong learner, she continuously seeks opportunities to expand her knowledge and understanding of a dynamic world. Her professional background includes accounting, operations, systems management and board administration. Before joining the nonprofit sector, she wore many hats including that of a mother, teacher, eShop owner and bookseller.

Casey is a proud Austin Community College alumnus. She holds an associate of applied science in computer information technology, specializing in computer programming. Her education continued at Southern New Hampshire University where she graduated summa cum laude with a BS in accounting. While working on her BS, she discovered a way to join her passion for social justice with her career and began focusing her accounting expertise in the nonprofit sector. Currently, Casey is a graduate student at SNHU working towards her MS in managerial accounting.

Casey grew up in the Austin area where she still resides with her partner, son, and fur family. In her personal time, she enjoys books, podcasts, music, comedy and walks with her dog, Frankenstein. She recently started hand embroidering and hopes to stitch her way to mindfulness.

Please join us in welcoming these extraordinary additions to The 19th team.