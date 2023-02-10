This month, we welcome Michelle Hughes as our Web Applications Engineer.

Michelle joins The 19th from Ann Arbor, Michigan, with a wealth of experience in open source software development. Most recently, she worked on a statewide initiative to improve cardiovascular patient outcomes, ensuring that hospitals could collaborate on shared data and statistical reports. Previously, she built web applications for clients at the Linux Box, always basing her work on free and open source software.

Michelle’s passion for using her technology powers for social good extend into journalism and community justice. She regularly live-blogs local government meetings that aren’t otherwise covered, and also volunteers as a DJ on WCBN-FM, where she plays music made by women. Michelle has also been a puppeteer and show writer for the Dreamland Theater in Ypsilanti, Michigan, and has distributed phone chargers to the unhoused community through Kyndness Tech.

At The 19th, Michelle will join our technology team to help build our data platform, work on our mission-driven open source strategy and collaborate across teams to develop our flagship website.

Please join us in welcoming Michelle to our team!