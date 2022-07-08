Last month, The 19th expanded our community conversations at our third annual 19th Represents summit, hosted online and in Washington, D.C. As we continue this work of bringing our storytelling to virtual and live audiences, we’re delighted to announce Wynton Wong’s arrival as our first-ever Multimedia Events Producer. She’s based in Brooklyn, NY and starts with us next week.

Born in Hong Kong and raised in North Carolina, Wong has worked to explore social issues in her storytelling across the media and entertainment industry, including roles at Universal Cable Productions, Universal TV, the It Gets Better Project, The Outline, Transmitter Media and The Markup. She is also an independent producer and director working on a variety of film, video, interactive and podcast projects.

Wong’s work in the events space began at the legendary music venue, The Cat’s Cradle, in Carrboro, N.C. She has since worked in venues, operations and programming at a variety of festivals such as AFI Fest, Austin Film Festival, Brooklyn Horror Film Festival, DOC NYC, Full Frame Film Festival, Hamptons Film Festival, Nantucket Film Festival and the Tribeca Film Festival. Wong spent three years as the programming manager at Asian Cinevision/Asian American International Film Festival, and continues to advocate for a more diverse, equitable and sustainable film festival space.

In 2022, Wong helped launch the 8ox Set, a New York-based arts and community collective of femme and queer artists and organizers seeking to explore culture, legacy and belonging with a focus on closing circles across borders and generations.

Please join us in welcoming Wynton to our team!