The monkeypox virus, primarily transmitted through skin-to-skin contact, can infect anyone, health officials say. But here in the United States it is disproportionately affecting men who have sex with men.

The Biden administration has begun distributing JYNNEOS, a two-dose, FDA-approved vaccine, but supplies are limited, especially in hotspots like New York and Washington, D.C., where vaccine appointments have filled almost as soon as they’re announced. Commercial testing is newly available, and experts are waiting for enough supplies to gauge the real scope of the outbreak and to help patients. They’re also worried that the spread of the virus could fuel anti-LGBTQ+ stigma, as gay and bisexual men are primarily being affected in the United States.

Infections with this strain of monkeypox are rarely fatal, and no deaths have been reported in the United States. Although monkeypox cases usually resolve without specific treatment, symptoms can include painful lesions or other pain that requires mitigation or even hospitalization. Immunocompromised people or those with weakened immune systems may need to seek treatment more urgently.

“It’s probably too soon to tell whether the new efforts will be enough to curb the outbreak,” said Lindsey Dawson, director for LGBTQ health policy and associate director of HIV policy at the Kaiser Family Foundation.

There are 866 cases of monkeypox virus in the United States as of Tuesday morning, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — with the highest caseloads currently in California, New York, Florida, Illinois, and Washington, D.C. However, the CDC’s federal case count does not align with every city or state’s counts. In addition to cisgender men who have sex with men, a few transgender men and cisgender women in the U.S. have also contracted the virus, according to a CDC report from late June.

Here’s what you need to know about the spread of monkeypox, what precautions to take, and what to do after contracting it.

What are the symptoms?

Nearly every infected person will have a fever and a new skin rash, which can look like blisters or pimples, according to the CDC. Other symptoms include chills, swollen lymph nodes, exhaustion, plus muscle aches and a headache.

“The symptoms generally develop as a fever and swollen glands, followed by a rash, typically about one to three days after the onset of a fever,” said Daniel Uslan, co-chief infection prevention officer at UCLA Health and clinical chief of infectious diseases. Some patients require pain medication, he said.

Several gay men interviewed by NBC News described severe or debilitating pain across their bodies after contracting monkeypox — not limited to areas immediately around their skin lesions. Some experienced painful lesions in their mouths, while others said that although their skin lesions were mild, they experienced agonizing pain when using the bathroom.

About five to seven days after lesions begin to develop on the body, pustules will form on the lesions and begin to crust and scab over, which is part of the healing process.

Symptoms may not emerge until a week or two after exposure.

Gay and bisexual men should monitor their symptoms closely — especially because it may take a few weeks after exposure for any to develop, said Perry Halkitis, dean and professor of public health and health equity at Rutgers School of Public Health.

How does monkeypox spread?

The virus spreads through direct skin-to-skin contact of the rash, lesions, scabs, or body fluids — during sex or simply through kissing or cuddling — or by touching clothing, sex toys or sheets that also made contact with exposed skin rashes. Anyone can spread the virus.

Health officials are still researching whether monkeypox can be spread directly through semen or vaginal fluids, or fecal matter.

What precautions should people take?

“If you’re someone assigned male at birth who has sex with men, you want to make sure that people you’re intimate with don’t have any physical lesions,” said Sarah Henn, chief health officer for Whitman-Walker, a D.C.-based healthcare provider focused on serving LGBTQ+ people. Small bumps, which can be red or white, raised and firm, may appear on shoulders, fingers, hands, wrists, armpits, and many other places on the body.

Having an open conversation with sexual partners about the partners they’ve had, plus how they met their partners, is also important, she said. Having multiple partners within the last two weeks or having anonymous sex — especially without such communication — are increased risk factors for infection.

Individuals who know that a sexual partner was diagnosed with monkeypox in the last 14 days or who has had multiple sexual partners in the past 14 days in an area with known monkeypox spread are eligible for the JYNNEOS vaccine, if vaccination appointments and supplies are available. The vaccine comes in two doses, delivered 28 days apart.

“If you are someone who has had multiple sex partners in the last several weeks, really working to access vaccination is important, because vaccination even after exposure is protective,” Henn said.

While going to a concert or festival with other fully clothed attendees doesn’t pose much risk, going to a party with minimal clothing and frequent skin-to-skin contact does. Reducing skin-to-skin contact during sex and avoiding kissing can also minimize exposure.

A medical laboratory technician tests suspected monkeypox samples at the microbiology laboratory of La Paz Hospital in Madrid, Spain in June 2022. (Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images)

What should people do if they’ve been exposed to monkeypox?

It’s important to monitor symptoms for 21 days from the last exposure by taking one’s temperature twice a day. If symptoms develop, patients need to self-isolate and contact a doctor or the local health department.

If only chills and swollen lymph nodes occur, with no other symptoms, patients can remain at home and self-isolate for 24 hours, according to the CDC. If a fever or a rash develops, or if the chills and swollen lymph nodes don’t go away, it’s important to contact a primary care physician or go to an urgent care clinic or emergency department — and try to reach out to the clinic ahead of time.

Many early symptoms of monkeypox are similar to herpes, and doctors may test for that first. Additionally, the testing process in many areas may still be limited to local health departments, until the supply of commercial tests catches up with demand.

The CDC advises that people isolate at home while waiting for monkeypox test results. Illness from the infection usually lasts around two to four weeks, and isolation precautions should be taken until scabs from the lesions have healed.

“Rest, drink lots of fluids,” Uslan said. “They should try as much as possible to isolate themselves from the other people in the home and try to use their own bathroom if possible.”

Is there a vaccine?

Yes — though the supply is still scarce. Being vaccinated within four days of exposure can prevent onset of the disease, and receiving a vaccine anywhere up until two weeks after being exposed to monkeypox may still reduce symptoms, per the CDC.

The Health and Human Services department says, as of July 7, just over 40,000 doses of JYNNEOS have been distributed to over 30 states and to cities like Los Angeles, New York City, and Washington, D.C. The agency expects at least 750,000 total doses to be available over the summer.

The Biden administration’s efforts to ramp up vaccine availability continue, but on the ground there are still few appointments and limited supplies in crucial areas. Earlier this week, the San Francisco AIDS Foundation, a key health service provider for queer men in the Bay Area, said it does not have enough JYNNEOS doses “to act swiftly and boldly” as California reports a rising case count.

Halkitis noted that the official response needs to prioritize outreach to gay Black men who face less reliable access to medical care and less financial stability due to discrimination.

When asked by The 19th how the administration plans to put out specific outreach and support regarding monkeypox for LGBTQ+ people with less resources, particularly for LGBTQ+ people of color and gay Black men, the administration did not share specifics, but said it aims to reach everyone affected by the virus.

The administration plans to keep meeting with organizations that work with LGBTQ+ people, Raj Panjabi, White House senior director for global health security and biodefense, said at a press briefing last week.

People wait in line to enter the Chelsea Sexual Health Clinic, one of two locations currently administering Monkeypox vaccine in New York City, in July 2022. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Does monkeypox only affect LGBTQ+ people?

No — anyone can contract and spread the virus. Right now, men who have sex with men are primarily the ones affected in the United States, but experts stress that other social groups are still susceptible and that any other social group could have been the first.

“I worry about the general public using it as an opportunity to ostracize gay people,” Halkitis said.