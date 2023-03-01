Salary Range: $71,500 – $90,300

Location: Austin, TX (Mostly Remote)

Reports to: Chief Financial Officer

The 19th is hiring an experienced staff accountant to support the day-to-day operations of our finance & accounting and revenue teams for our growing nonprofit news organization.

In this critical role, you’ll help keep our financial systems and internal revenue processes running smoothly to advance our mission to empower those we serve — particularly women, women of color and the LGBTQ+ community — with the information, resources and community they need to be equal participants in our democracy. You’ll be instrumental in supporting our daily work while helping to build efficiencies with how we approach our work in the future. You have well-developed experience in nonprofit accounting, accounts payable, accounts receivable, as well as full-cycle general ledger accounting including journal entries, month-end close, and knowledge of basic accounting principles. Experience with Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems, contracts management, revenue or development work is a plus. Most importantly, you should be willing to learn about and be eager to support our philanthropic and corporate sponsorship priorities. You’ll support the CFO with key finance & accounting functions, and the CRO with projects in which financial reporting and revenue intersect. You must have a high degree of integrity, including the ability to handle sensitive or confidential information with discretion.

Responsibilities Include:

Timely and accurate processing of accounts payable via Bill.com and completing credit card reconciliations as well as staff expense reimbursements with Expensify.

Timely posting, verification and recording of donor, grantor and corporate sponsorship payments in our CRM and in Quick Books Online (QBO)

Weekly mail pick-up and bank deposits

Supporting the period-end close process, including the preparation of monthly, quarterly and year-end journal entries, payroll allocation journal entries, accruals, and general ledger account reconciliations

Import/export data between the accounting and other systems (ex. Stripe and QBO)

Reviewing expenses for proper treatment (i.e. prepaid vs expense, proper coding to account/department/program/accounting period) and making adjustments, as applicable

Assisting in the compilation and preparation of support for year-end external audits and annual income tax returns, and vendor 1099 filings.

Monitoring and identifying past due pledges, grant payments or corporate revenue invoices; drafting correspondence and contacting the appropriate individuals/entities to request payment

Creating contracts for corporate revenue and recording in QBO, internal tracking spreadsheets and our CRM

Managing our agency vendor contracting process and maintaining the contract database

Handling our CRM data entry, sending weekly thank you letters/receipts via the CRM, reconciling revenue data between the CRM and QBO, reviewing and maintaining our data integrity, and running reports as needed

Organizing the workflow and helping to build efficiencies between revenue and finance & accounting functions

Educating staff members around Finance & Accounting processes & procedures including: producing documentation and user guides, providing brief trainings on systems and processes, and acts as fiscal point of contact fielding individual staff inquiries regarding accounting systems and processes

Other duties as assigned

Non-essential functions (as capacity permits)

Participating in brainstorming and design thinking sessions across the organization.

Participating in culture building, inclusive decision making and bringing ideas to different parts of our work to help us improve as an organization, such as by helping onboard new team members or participating in our hiring process.

Participating in team, organizational and individual relationship building, and professional development throughout the year.

Relevant skills include:

3-6 years in accounting roles

Knowledge of accounting principles

High proficiency with Quickbooks Online

Advanced proficiency with Microsoft Excel (e.g. VLOOKUP, pivot tables, and/or macros)

Exceptional verbal and written communication skills

Self-motivated, enjoys problem-solving and has a desire to learn new things

Thrives in an early-stage startup environment (building iterative processes and procedures)

Highly organized and meticulous with the ability to manage multiple priorities and deliver assignments on time

Demonstrated ability to work independently as well as within a team.

Strong interpersonal skills and ability to create positive, long-term working relationships by demonstrating a commitment to teamwork and customer service, tact, dependability and flexibility.

Demonstrated ability to exercise good judgment and the highest level of discretion when handling confidential information.

Proficiency Bill.com and Expensify a plus

Proficiency with at least one CRM a plus

Experience with nonprofits, cost accounting a plus

We know there are great candidates who might not check all these boxes or who possess important skills we haven’t thought of. If that’s you, don’t hesitate to apply and tell us about yourself. We also encourage members of traditionally underrepresented communities to apply, including people of color, LGBTQ people and people with disabilities.

Benefits

Vacation Time Off (20 days per year)

Sick Time Off (10 days per year)

Personal Days (6 days per year)

Holidays (17 days in 2022)

Paid Family Leave (100% up to 6 months)

Caregiver leave (100% up to 4 months)

401(k) Plan (up to 3.5% matching on 6% contribution)

Flexible Spending Plan (for qualifying medical or child care expenses)

Health Savings Account

Health, vision, and dental insurance (100% for employee / 60% for dependents)

Professional Development Stipends

Wellness & Work From Home reimbursement benefits

Long Term and Short Term Disability insurance

Life insurance

How to apply

(Note: We are not accepting résumés or applications via email; apply here.)

Interested candidates should apply here by April 3 at 12AM CT. Have questions about this position? Contact [email protected]