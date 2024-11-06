North Carolina voters have spoken — Attorney General Josh Stein has won the race for governor.

The Democratic nominee beat Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, Decision Desk HQ projects. Robinson, a Republican who gained national notoriety with social media posts invoking misogyny, racism, homophobia and transphobia, was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, who called him “Martin Luther King on steroids.”

Stein will replace term-limited Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. North Carolina’s position as a swing state in the presidential election heightened scrutiny of the governor’s race, as did Robinson’s disturbing comments on a porn forum and its aftermath. He pressed ahead despite the mass resignation of key campaign members and distancing from Republican Party leaders and candidates, including Trump.

“We choose hope over hate, competency over chaos, decency over division,” Stein told supporters at an election night rally. “That’s who we are as North Carolinians, and I am so honored that you have elected me to be your next governor.”

Stein’s promises to protect abortion rights will be crucial during his term as Republican legislators have discussed restricting reproductive health care in 2025 across North Carolina even further by attempting to pass a six-week abortion ban in the state.

As of July 1, 2023, North Carolina has had a 12-week abortion ban, tightened from a previous 20-week ban. The new restrictions have made it more challenging for people traveling in search of abortion care from other southern states, where access is heavily restricted.

The 12-week abortion ban had been vetoed by Cooper, who had been supportive of abortion rights, but Republican legislators overrode his decision by one vote.

In the year since, this ban has contributed to a heightened shortage of OB-GYNs and primary care doctors who no longer want to practice in the state due to a fear of government prosecution for performing abortions, the Cicero Institute reports.

Stein has also said he is committed to defending access to contraception and IVF.

A four-year Stein term as governor could also mean more protections for the LGBTQ+ community across the state, especially after legislators enacted a law last year that restricts how gender identity and sexual orientation are taught and addressed in public schools.

Six additional anti-LGBTQ+ bills were recently introduced in North Carolina. Stein had been endorsed by a national LGBTQ+ advocacy organization, the Human Rights Campaign. He will become the state’s first Jewish governor when he is sworn in.



He struck an optimistic tone Tuesday night: “We have big challenges ahead but we have even bigger dreams to realize.”