Former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney is voting for Kamala Harris.

Cheney, an ex-Republican member of Congress from Wyoming and daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, announced her backing of current Vice President Harris while speaking at Duke University on Wednesday.

“As a conservative, as someone who believes in and cares about the Constitution, I have thought deeply about this. And because of the danger that Donald Trump poses, I’m voting for Kamala Harris,” Cheney said to applause from the audience.

Cheney went from Trump supporter to critic to one of his top adversaries in her high-profile role investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump’s supporters. She’s now the latest leading Republican to back Harris, citing the threat she believes Trump poses to American democracy.

The Democratic National Convention in Chicago featured several other Republican speakers, including former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and former Rep. Adam Kinzinger, the other Republican to serve on the January 6 panel. Kinzinger opted not to seek reelection in 2022, while Cheney was ousted from her seat by a Trump-backed primary challenger.

“Because we are in North Carolina, I think it is crucially important for people to recognize not only what has been said about the danger Trump poses as something that should prevent people from voting for him,” Cheney said. “But I don’t believe we have the luxury of writing in candidates’ names, particularly in swing states.”

