Your trusted source for contextualizing Election 2024 news. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

The Democratic women running for U.S. Senate seats are lining up behind Kamala Harris’ presidential bid.

Before the day ended on Sunday, every single Democratic woman seeking reelection to the Senate or running for a competitive Senate seat had endorsed Harris, praising her career and highlighting her prospects to defeat Republican nominee Donald Trump this fall.

The endorsements illustrate the speed with which Democrats — and particularly women — have coalesced around Harris’ bid after Biden announced he had decided to step aside and, in short order, endorsed Harris for the nation’s top job.

Biden’s decision followed weeks of speculation about whether he would step aside and, if he did, how competitive a fast-tracked nomination process would be. Within hours of Biden’s announcement, many leading Democrats, including many with presidential aspirations, had started to close ranks around Harris. There is still time for other Democrats to challenge Harris, but, with control of the Senate hanging in the balance this fall, the lineup of endorsements for Harris among Senate candidates suggests confidence in the vice president’s ability to lead the ticket or, at the very least, acknowledgement that Harris will soon become the leader of the party.

One of the first endorsements for Harris’ presidential bid came from Angela Alsobrooks, who is running for Maryland’s open Senate seat against former state Gov. Larry Hogan, a popular former governor who turned this safe blue seat into a competitive contest.

In a statement, Alsobrooks said that Biden stepped aside because he understands the “grave threat to our freedoms” that Trump and a Republican majority pose. Alsobrooks said it’s paramount that Democrats “come together quickly and unite behind a qualified leader.”

“Kamala Harris is that leader. She will provide a clear and stark contrast to the regressive vision Donald Trump has for this country. She will make this race about the future and the kind of country our children deserve to inherit,” Alsobrooks said, adding, “Kamala, my friend, let’s go!”

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, who previously served in the House and is challenging Florida Sen. Rick Scott in one of Democrats’ few pickup opportunities, said Democrats should “stand united behind Vice President Kamala Harris and continue to fight for the freedom, democracy, and opportunities that brought so many of us to this incredible nation.”

Sign up for more news and context delivered to your inbox, daily You have been subscribed! Email Subscribe I agree to the terms Please complete the following CAPTCHA to be confirmed. If you have any difficulty, contact [email protected] for help. Submitting… Uh-oh! Something went wrong. Please email [email protected] to subscribe. This email address might not be capable of receiving emails (according to Bouncer). You should try again with a different email address. If you have any questions, contact us at [email protected].

Rep. Elissa Slotkin, who is running for Michigan’s open Senate seat in a state that will help decide the presidential election, became the last woman in a competitive Senate race to endorse Harris on Sunday. Slotkin is favored to win her party’s nomination during the state’s August 5 primary.

“We all know our country is going through a period of political turmoil right now, and very few Americans want it this way. There’s so much at stake this November — so it’s imperative that we be focused and united,” Slotkin said. “Over the last four years, Vice President Harris has taken on Big Pharma, helped usher in a manufacturing renaissance in Michigan, and fought to protect our rights and our democracy. I support her, and her essential task of uniting the country.”

Incumbents, many of whom served alongside Harris during her time in the Senate, expressed excitement and support for Harris’ bid.

“Vice President Kamala Harris is a champion for the issues we care about, she’s highly qualified for the job, and she’s ready to lead on Day 1,” said Sen. Jacky Rosen of Nevada, whose state will be critical to Harris’ prospects in November. Polling shows Rosen had been running far ahead of Biden in Nevada, a state that had started to slip away from Democrats after Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto narrowly won reelection in 2022.

“She has my support as she works to earn and win the Democratic nomination, defeat Donald Trump, and make history as our next President,” Rosen said in a statement.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, who is running for a third term in a key battleground state, said she was “proud to endorse” Harris.

“Today is a new beginning for our party and our country—and I’m excited to keep working together to lower costs for Wisconsin families, grow our Made in America economy, and restore our fundamental rights and freedoms,” Baldwin posted on X.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who sought the presidential nomination in 2020 alongside Harris, had publicly thrown her support behind the vice president even before Biden made the decision to withdraw from the race.

“As a former prosecutor, she can press a forceful case against allowing Donald Trump to regain the White House. We have many talented people in our party, but Vice President Harris is the person who was chosen by the voters to succeed Joe Biden if needed,” Warren said in a statement.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York said Harris is a “proven leader” who can defeat Trump and “defend our democracy,” in a post that called Harris a friend and featured a photo of the two women.

Sen. Maria Cantwell of Washington called Harris a “fierce advocate for working-class Americans, for reproductive rights, for investing in our nation and every citizen.” Her post on X included a photo of a little girl watching as Harris took the oath of office after the 2020 election with the caption, “In it to win it.”