Democratic leaders and advocates praised President Joe Biden for his five decades of service and applauded his decision to not seek a second term, which he announced Sunday.

Biden, 81, will finish his term as president. He has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, who, if elected, would be the first woman and first woman of color president.

Former President Barack Obama, for whom Biden served as vice president for eight years, called Biden “a patriot of the highest order” in a written statement Sunday.

“For him to look at the political landscape and decide that he should pass the torch to a new nominee is surely one of the toughest in his life,” Obama wrote. “But I know he wouldn’t make this decision unless he believed it was right for America.”

Marcia Fudge fought back tears on Sunday afternoon at the news that Biden would be ending his campaign for reelection. Fudge served in the Biden-Harris administration as former Housing and Urban Development secretary and was co-chair of the Biden-Harris re-election campaign.

“It’s a very, very sad time,” Fudge said in a telephone interview, adding that she was proud of the president’s leadership and “feels good” about his endorsement of Harris.

“It’s the right thing for our country and our democracy,” Fudge said. “I would’ve been disappointed if he had not done it. I know there were those for whom part of the dilemma was, ‘What are they gonna do with her?’ Whatever it takes, I’m all in.”

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi echoed Obama’s celebration of Biden’s withdrawal as an act of patriotism.

“President Joe Biden is a patriotic American who has always put our country first. His legacy of vision, values and leadership make him one of the most consequential Presidents in American history,” Pelosi said in a post on the social media platform X. She added, “God blessed America with Joe Biden’s greatness and goodness.”

Neither Obama or Pelosi endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in their statements.

Colleagues and advocates applauded the president for a legacy of championing marginalized Americans.

“We are deeply grateful to President Biden for his more than 50 years of public service and his longtime support for the LGBTQ+ community,” said Kelley Robinson, president of Human Rights Campaign, the country’s largest LGBTQ+ advocacy organization. “Today’s announcement reflects his legacy and what President Biden has done his entire career: put the needs of Americans and his country above his own.”

Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin said it had been an honor to work with Biden.

“Today, seniors are paying less for their prescription drugs, our state has been put to work rebuilding our infrastructure, and millions of Wisconsinites with preexisting conditions have health care coverage because of the work we’ve done together,” Baldwin said.

Alexis McGill Johnson, president of Planned Parenthood, called Biden “a public servant who has put duty to the country and the future of democracy before himself for decades” in a statement on X.

“We are forever grateful for his leadership in fighting against attacks on sexual + reproductive health care,” she added.

Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison vowed to honor Biden’s legacy and move forward with an open and transparent nominating process.

“The American people owe President Biden an enormous debt of gratitude for the unparalleled progress he has delivered over the last four years – and we will honor that legacy, and the decision that he has made today, through a firm commitment to nominating and electing a Democratic president this November who will carry that torch into the next four years,” Harrison said.

Voters of Tomorrow, which represents Gen Z voters, praised Biden’s decision to exit the race and cheered Harris’ advocacy for young voters.

“Following President Biden’s courageous announcement today, we are ready to mobilize young people to elect Kamala Harris as president. As vice president, Kamala Harris has been one of Gen Z’s fiercest champions,” the organization said in a statement.

Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina reflected on his endorsement of Biden in 2020, and praised the president’s “unparagoned leadership” while in office.

“One of President Biden’s first decisions as the nominee was to select a running mate that he believed possessed the values and vision necessary to continue this country’s pursuit toward a ‘more perfect Union,’” Clyburn said in a statement. “I echo the good judgment he demonstrated in selecting Vice President Harris to lead this nation alongside him, and I am proud to follow his lead in support of her candidacy to succeed him as the Democratic Party’s 2024 nominee for President.”

Biden’s legacy has been celebrated by both the Congressional Black Caucus and the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, reproductive rights organizations EMILY’s List, All*In Action Fund and SiX Action, women’s PACs National Women’s Law Center Action Fund and Higher Heights for America and LGBTQ+ rights organization GLAAD and civil rights organization NAACP.

Others praising him included Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Sens. Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Jon Ossoff, Patty Murray and Elizabeth Warren, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee President Heather Williams.