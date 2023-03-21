Frequently Asked Questions
If you have any questions that are not answered here, please email us at [email protected] and we will do our best to respond to you in a timely manner.
We’re an independent, nonprofit newsroom reporting on gender, politics and policy. Visit our site to learn more.
We’re bringing you three days of impactful programming with keynotes and conversations with leaders, history makers and rising stars — as well as can’t-miss performances. The in-person experience — hosted on Saturday, May 20 on the Chicago campus of Northwestern Medill’s School of Journalism (303 E. Wacker Dr., Suite 1600) — will feature inspiring keynotes, in-depth conversations and moving performances. We will convene leaders and influencers in tech, justice and economic security. We’ll explore how gender and race intersect these issues and meet some of the change makers moving their respective fields forward.
Summit is Thursday, May 18 through Saturday, May 20.
The first two days (May 18 and May 19) will take place online from 1 to 4 p.m. CT. Saturday’s event will begin at 2 p.m. CT in downtown Chicago. For our in-person audience, doors will open at 1:30 p.m. We will also have a reception for in-person attendees through 5 p.m. CT.
The entire summit is free and open to the public. Just register here.
If you’re in the Chicago area, we hope you’ll join us live on the Chicago campus of Northwestern’s Medill School of Journalism (303 E. Wacker Dr., Suite 1600). Spend the afternoon of Saturday, May 20 with The 19th! Enjoy dynamic conversations featuring our awesome speakers and join a workshop for hands-on financial advice from experts. Stick around for a networking reception to meet The 19th team and fellow supporters.
Stick around for a networking reception to meet The 19th team and fellow supporters. You must register in advance. Seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. CT.
Masks are strongly encouraged for all guests when not actively eating or drinking. We will have masks available to everyone upon arrival. Additional air purifiers will be placed throughout the event space. Please stay home if you have been exposed to COVID or are experiencing COVID symptoms.
The schedule and lineup of participants will be available soon. Sign up to receive events updates in your inbox.
We appreciate you helping people find our event by inviting friends and colleagues to also attend the summit. Share this event to encourage others to register.
To follow along on social media, you can use the hashtag #19thRepresents.
We are committed to providing an inclusive, accessible experience for all attendees. Closed captioning is provided online for the entire program. The in-person event space is fully ADA compliant.
If you would like to request an accommodation, please email us at [email protected] and we will do our best to assist you.
To make sure everything runs smoothly, we are collecting questions in advance during the registration process. We will not take questions during the livestreams May 18 and 19, but we’re excited to hang out with you in the comment section.
We will be collecting questions online and in person on Saturday, May 20.
The 19th aims to be a home for all people affected by the issues we cover. To that end, all members of our community are expected to observe our community guidelines when engaging on our website, newsletters, social channels, events or other platforms.
About The 19th
The 19th is a nonprofit newsroom whose mission is to empower those we serve — particularly women, women of color and the LGBTQ+ community — with the information, resources and community they need to be equal participants in our democracy.