You're invited to our 2023 #19thRepresents Summit! Our three-day hybrid event experience will explore gender equality through conversations about tech, justice and economic mobility. We'll celebrate successes, identify barriers and learn from each other with inspiring performances and insights from iconic women and LGBTQ+ leaders. On the third day, we’ll gather in Chicago to talk about building generational wealth, turning the tide on debt and fostering community through mutual aid. You won't want to miss this!

Speakers

Join our #19thRepresents Summit where we’ll connect with women and LGBTQ+ leaders to talk tech, justice and economic mobility! Get to know the speakers, and stay tuned for details about the program!

Kevin Aipopo

Storyteller & Community Organizer

Maya Bhattacharjee-Marcantonio

Co-Founder & CPO, The Marcy Lab School

Headshot of Tarana Burke.

Tarana Burke

Founder and Chief Vision Officer, me too International Organization

Headshot of Gretchen Carlson.

Gretchen Carlson

Co-Founder, Lift Our Voices

Tracy Chou

Founder & CEO, Block Party

Danielle Citron

Professor at UVA School of Law, Author, "The Fight for Privacy: Protecting Dignity, Identity, and Love in the Digital Age"

Gina Clayton-Johnson

Founder & Executive Director, Essie Justice Group

Sasha Costanza-Chock, Ph.D.

Head of Research and Sensemaking at Oneproject.org

Felicia Davis

President & CEO, Chicago Foundation for Women

Headshot of Morgan DeBaun.

Morgan DeBaun

Founder & CEO, Blavity, Inc

Headshot of Arlan Hamilton.

Arlan Hamilton

Founder and Managing Partner, Backstage Capital

Headshot of Frances Haugen.

Frances Haugen

Data Scientist and Algorithmic Product Specialist

Special Thanks

The 19th Represents Summit’s impactful programming is made possible by the support of our partners.

  • About The 19th

    The 19th is a nonprofit newsroom whose mission is to empower those we serve — particularly women, women of color and the LGBTQ+ community — with the information, resources and community they need to be equal participants in our democracy.

