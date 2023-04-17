Speakers
Kevin Aipopo
Storyteller & Community Organizer
Maya Bhattacharjee-Marcantonio
Co-Founder & CPO, The Marcy Lab School
Tarana Burke
Founder and Chief Vision Officer, me too International Organization
Gretchen Carlson
Co-Founder, Lift Our Voices
Tracy Chou
Founder & CEO, Block Party
Danielle Citron
Professor at UVA School of Law, Author, "The Fight for Privacy: Protecting Dignity, Identity, and Love in the Digital Age"
Gina Clayton-Johnson
Founder & Executive Director, Essie Justice Group
Sasha Costanza-Chock, Ph.D.
Head of Research and Sensemaking at Oneproject.org
Felicia Davis
President & CEO, Chicago Foundation for Women
Morgan DeBaun
Founder & CEO, Blavity, Inc
Arlan Hamilton
Founder and Managing Partner, Backstage Capital
Frances Haugen
Data Scientist and Algorithmic Product Specialist
About The 19th
The 19th is a nonprofit newsroom whose mission is to empower those we serve — particularly women, women of color and the LGBTQ+ community — with the information, resources and community they need to be equal participants in our democracy.