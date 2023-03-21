Don’t miss our #19thRepresents Summit — RSVP now! 🗓️

The 19th Represents Summit

May 18-19 • 1 p.m. CT • Online
May 20 • 2 p.m. CT • Online + In Chicago
Free to attend
You're invited to our 2023 #19thRepresents Summit! Our three-day hybrid event experience will explore gender equality through conversations about technology, justice and economic mobility. We'll celebrate successes, identify barriers and learn from each other with inspiring performances and insights from iconic women and LGBTQ+ leaders. On the third day, we’ll gather in Chicago to talk about building generational wealth, turning the tide on debt and fostering community through mutual aid. You won't want to miss this!

Schedule

Join us May 18-20 for three days of important conversations on the intersection of gender and tech, justice and economic mobility. 

Day 1

May 18, 2023

Tech

Dive into tech with leaders, defenders and gate openers to talk about how to make the industry and tools more equitable.

Dive into tech with leaders, defenders and gate openers to talk about how to make the industry and tools more equitable.

Day 2

May 19, 2023

Justice

Examine what true gender and racial equity looks like with the activists, advocates and officials fighting to achieve it.

Examine what true gender and racial equity looks like with the activists, advocates and officials fighting to achieve it.

Day 3

May 20, 2023

Economic Mobility

We’ll break down the systemic barriers to economic mobility and learn how individuals and communities can work to challenge and succeed despite them.

We’ll break down the systemic barriers to economic mobility and learn how individuals and communities can work to challenge and succeed despite them.

Special Thanks

The 2023 19th Represents Summit’s impactful programming is made possible by the support of our partners.

Partners

  • Illustration of people climbing a mountain

    About The 19th

    The 19th is a nonprofit newsroom whose mission is to empower those we serve — particularly women, women of color and the LGBTQ+ community — with the information, resources and community they need to be equal participants in our democracy.

    Learn more about us

Sign up for our newsletter on gender, politics and policy.

Attendance at our events constitutes acceptance of our Code of Conduct (effective 1/2/2020).
The 19th Copyright © 2023. All Rights Reserved.