Schedule
Join us May 18-20 for three days of important conversations on the intersection of gender and tech, justice and economic mobility.
Tech
Dive into tech with leaders, defenders and gate openers to talk about how to make the industry and tools more equitable.
Justice
Examine what true gender and racial equity looks like with the activists, advocates and officials fighting to achieve it.
Economic Mobility
We’ll break down the systemic barriers to economic mobility and learn how individuals and communities can work to challenge and succeed despite them.
About The 19th
The 19th is a nonprofit newsroom whose mission is to empower those we serve — particularly women, women of color and the LGBTQ+ community — with the information, resources and community they need to be equal participants in our democracy.