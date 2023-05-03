Economic Mobility

Join us in person to imagine what an economy that works for *everyone* would look like — with the activists, advocates and government leaders fighting to achieve it.

1:30 p.m. CT Doors Open

Emily Ramshaw, CEO, The 19th

2:05 p.m. CT What’s Blocking Economic Mobility?

Join Chicago leaders and community investors for an honest conversation about the systemic barriers faced by marginalized people. Together, they explore practical solutions for financial empowerment based on current lived realities. Felicia Davis Blakley , President and CEO, Chicago Foundation for Women

Brandie Knazze , Commissioner of the Department of Family and Support Services for Chicago

Alissa Quart, Author, “Bootstrapped: Liberating Ourselves from the American Dream”

Andrea Sáenz, President and CEO, Chicago Community Trust Moderator: Karen Hawkins, Story Editor, The 19th

2:45 p.m. CT Poetry Performance

Enjoy a live poetry reading from Chima “Naira” Ikoro, a Teaching Artist at Young Chicago Authors.

2:55 p.m. CT The Literacy Gap Many Americans are shut out of employment and economic advancement because they can’t read or write. Learn how illiteracy affects everything from finding jobs to accessing social services — and what we can do to address it. British Robinson, President and CEO, Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy Moderator: Tracy Jan, Deputy Health and Science Editor, The Washington Post

3:10 p.m. CT Economic Empowerment and Gender Equity (virtual)

First-ever Second Gentleman of the United States Douglas Emhoff talks about the critical importance of prioritizing gender equity in economic empowerment. His one-on-one conversation with The 19th’s Erinn Haines focuses on inequalities faced by women both domestically and around the world. Douglas Emhoff, Second Gentleman of the United States Moderator: Errin Haines, Editor-at-Large, The 19th

3:30 p.m. CT Musical Performance from Jlin

Electronic composer and producer Jlin performs live in Chicago.

3:40 p.m. CT Your Path to Economic Mobility

Join a roundtable discussion with leading finance experts to explore practical and strategic ways to overcome economic barriers — regardless of where you stand financially. After the session, the speakers will break out into smaller groups for financial workshops. Haydee Moreno , Chief Operating Officer, JUST Financial

Trina Reynolds-Tyler , Co-Founder, Chicago Chapter of Data 4 Black Lives

Vivian Tu , CEO and Founder, Your Rich BFF

Athena Valentine, Financial Expert and Author, Money Smart Latina Moderator: Chabeli Carrazana, Economy Reporter, The 19th

4:15 p.m. CT Break and move to workshops

Getting Out of Debt Financial expert and author Athena Valentine breaks down her biggest tips and tricks for getting out of the red. Athena Valentine , Financial Expert and Author, Money Smart Latina

Staff facilitator: Julia B. Chan, Editor-in-Chief, The 19th Building Generational Wealth Former Goldman Sachs employee and entrepreneur Vivian Tu shares strategies for securing a better financial future for you and your family. Vivian Tu, CEO and Founder, Your Rich BFF

Staff facilitator: Amanda Zamora, Co-Founder and Publisher, The 19th Funding Dreams with Access to Capital Do you have a great business idea but don’t know where to start? JUST Financial COO Haydee Moreno talks about how to secure investment capital and its role in closing the racial wealth gap. Haydee Moreno, Chief Operating Officer, JUST Financial

Chief Operating Officer, JUST Financial Staff facilitator: Jennifer Gerson, Breaking News Reporter, The 19th Building a Mutual Aid Fund The burden of hard times can be significantly relieved through community. Learn about the power of mutual aid and how to establish it in your own community. Trina Reynolds-Tyler , Co-Founder, Chicago Chapter of Data 4 Black Lives

Staff facilitator: Abby Johnston, Editorial Director, The 19th