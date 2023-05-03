Tech
Dive into the tech sector with its leaders, defenders and gate openers to learn how to make the industry — and its many platforms and tools — more equitable.
1:00 p.m. CT
Welcome
Emily Ramshaw, CEO, The 19th
1:05 p.m. CT
Strength Through Diversity: A Tech Leader’s Perspective
Tech trailblazer Padmasree Warrior talks gender representation in the C-suite with The Washington Post’s Tatum Hunter. This one-on-one conversation explores how to empower women and people of color in technology and chart a course toward a more inclusive tech future.
- Padmasree Warrior, Founder, President and CEO, Fable
Moderator:
Tatum Hunter, Consumer Technology Reporter, The Washington Post
1:30 p.m. CT
The Gate Openers
Turning the tables in tech requires tackling the industry’s gender and racial disparities — and welcoming more women, people of color and queer people into the field. Meet the leaders who are breaking down these barriers and inspiring greater diversity in tech.
- Maya Bhattacharjee-Marcantonio, Co-Founder and Chief Program Officer, The Marcy Lab School
- Sasha Costanza-Chock, Head of Research & Sensemaking, OneProject.org
- Morgan DeBaun, Founder, AfroTech
- Arlan Hamilton, Founder and Managing Director, Backstage Capital
Moderator:
Jasmine Mithani, Data Visuals Reporter, The 19th
2:15 p.m. CT
Take a Breath
Join us for a breathing, stretching and movement break led by yoga and meditation teacher Mel Mah.
- Mel Mah, Filmmaker, Mindfulness Teacher & Director of YOU GOT THIS GIRL
2:20 p.m. CT
The FTC, Consumers and Technology
The Federal Trade Commission is charged with protecting U.S. consumers from unfair business practices. Increasingly, this means going toe-to-toe with big tech companies over privacy, data protection and antitrust laws. The 19th’s Grace Panetta talks to Commissioner Rebecca Slaughter about the FTC’s work as a watchdog over the tech sector and how technology impacts consumers across industries.
- Rebecca Slaughter, Commissioner, Federal Trade Commission
Moderator:
Grace Panetta, Political Reporter, The 19th
2:50 p.m. CT
The Protectors: Keeping People Safe From Big Tech
Digital safety experts talk with Washington Post reporter Nitasha Tiku about the escalating risks for women, people of color and queer people online — and how to stay safe, protected and accountable while exploring new tech innovations.
- Tracy Chou, CEO, Block Party
- Danielle Citron, Author, “The Fight For Privacy”
- Frances Haugen, Facebook Whistleblower
Moderator:
Nitasha Tiku, Tech Culture Reporter, The Washington Post
3:30 p.m. CT
Working With Technology and Working in Tech
This one-on-one conversation with the head of AFL-CIO’s Technology Institute, Amanda Ballantyne, dives into the increasing prominence of tech in the workplace, as well as the rise and role of community organizing in the tech industry, from internal employee actions to company-wide efforts with global impacts.
- Amanda Ballantyne, Director, AFL-CIO Technology Institute
Moderator:
Nadra Nittle, Education Reporter, The 19th
Justice
The road to justice can take many paths. Leaders and advocates from the courtroom to the climate movement talk about what it takes to sustain their fights — and pursue a more just and equitable world.
1:00 p.m. CT
Welcome
Amanda Zamora, Co-Founder and Publisher, The 19th
1:05 p.m. CT
Reimagining “Justice for All”
What does “justice for all” mean in 2023? New York Attorney General Letitia “Tish” James, one of the country’s most powerful state legal counsels, explains how she’s leveraging her office to fight for gender and racial equity within the justice system.
- Letitia “Tish” James, New York State Attorney General
Moderator:
Brianna Tucker, Deputy Politics Editor, The Washington Post
1:35 p.m. CT
Speaking Up About Injustice in the Workplace
Career journalist Gretchen Carlson talks about her experience with sexual harassment at Fox News and the fight for justice that came after. She’s since co-founded Lift Our Voices, a nonprofit organization fighting to eradicate forced arbitration clauses and non-disclosure agreements in workplace contracts.
- Gretchen Carlson, Co-Founder, Lift Our Voices
Moderator:
Errin Haines, Editor-at-Large, The 19th
1:50 p.m. CT
Applying Justice Equally
Legal experts, in conversation with The 19th’s Candice Norwood, unpack the struggles of those impacted by wrongful convictions and mass incarceration. Together, they consider how justice is best served: equitably.
- Gina Clayton-Johnson, Executive Director, Essie Justice Group
- Insha Rahman, Vice President, Vera Institute
Moderator:
Candice Norwood, Breaking News Reporter, The 19th
2:25 p.m. CT
Take a Breath
Join us for a breathing, stretching and movement break led by yoga and meditation teacher Mel Mah.
- Mel Mah, Mindfulness Teacher & Director of YOU GOT THIS GIRL
2:30 p.m. CT
Speaking Out and #MeToo
MeToo’s Tarana Burke speaks about her lifelong pursuit of justice and how she uses her platform to amplify previously unheard voices.
- Tarana Burke, Founder, MeToo Movement
Moderator:
Errin Haines, Editor-at-Large, The 19th
2:45 p.m. CT
Musical Performance from Shuba
Enjoy a dynamic musical break. Shuba is a first-generation Indian American singer-songwriter who combines the influence of Bollywood with pop and rap.
2:55 p.m. CT
The 19th Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month
Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month with an intersectional and intergenerational roundtable of AAPI advocates who use storytelling and activism to lay the foundation for lasting change.
- Kevin Aipopo, Storyteller and Climate Activist
- Satsuki Ina, Co-Founder, Tsuru for Solidarity
- Manjusha P. Kulkarni, Executive Director, AAPI Equity Alliance
- Kim Tran, Activist and DEI Consultant
Moderator:
Julia B. Chan, Editor-in-Chief, The 19th
3:25 p.m. CT
Justice in Pregnancy Care
Two leaders passionate about maternal health and ending pregnancy-related deaths discuss their paths to pursuing justice for moms and birthing parents. Rep. Lauren Underwood shares her work to advance gender equality, economic freedom and Black maternal health through her “Momnibus” initiative. Christy Turlington Burns, the supermodel-turned-maternal health activist, talks about how she became a global advocate after the birth of her first child.
- U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, Democrat, Illinois
- Christy Turlington Burns, Founder, Every Mother Counts
Moderator:
Mel Leonor Barclay, Political Reporter, The 19th
Economic Mobility
Join us in person to imagine what an economy that works for *everyone* would look like — with the activists, advocates and government leaders fighting to achieve it.
1:30 p.m. CT
Doors Open
Emily Ramshaw, CEO, The 19th
2:05 p.m. CT
What’s Blocking Economic Mobility?
Join Chicago leaders and community investors for an honest conversation about the systemic barriers faced by marginalized people. Together, they explore practical solutions for financial empowerment based on current lived realities.
- Felicia Davis Blakley, President and CEO, Chicago Foundation for Women
- Brandie Knazze, Commissioner of the Department of Family and Support Services for Chicago
- Alissa Quart, Author, “Bootstrapped: Liberating Ourselves from the American Dream”
- Andrea Sáenz, President and CEO, Chicago Community Trust
Moderator:
Karen Hawkins, Story Editor, The 19th
2:45 p.m. CT
Poetry Performance
Enjoy a live poetry reading from Chima “Naira” Ikoro, a Teaching Artist at Young Chicago Authors.
2:55 p.m. CT
The Literacy Gap
Many Americans are shut out of employment and economic advancement because they can’t read or write. Learn how illiteracy affects everything from finding jobs to accessing social services — and what we can do to address it.
- British Robinson, President and CEO, Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy
Moderator:
Tracy Jan, Deputy Health and Science Editor, The Washington Post
3:10 p.m. CT
Economic Empowerment and Gender Equity (virtual)
First-ever Second Gentleman of the United States Douglas Emhoff talks about the critical importance of prioritizing gender equity in economic empowerment. His one-on-one conversation with The 19th’s Erinn Haines focuses on inequalities faced by women both domestically and around the world.
- Douglas Emhoff, Second Gentleman of the United States
Moderator:
Errin Haines, Editor-at-Large, The 19th
3:30 p.m. CT
Musical Performance from Jlin
Electronic composer and producer Jlin performs live in Chicago.
3:40 p.m. CT
Your Path to Economic Mobility
Join a roundtable discussion with leading finance experts to explore practical and strategic ways to overcome economic barriers — regardless of where you stand financially. After the session, the speakers will break out into smaller groups for financial workshops.
- Haydee Moreno, Chief Operating Officer, JUST Financial
- Trina Reynolds-Tyler, Co-Founder, Chicago Chapter of Data 4 Black Lives
- Vivian Tu, CEO and Founder, Your Rich BFF
- Athena Valentine, Financial Expert and Author, Money Smart Latina
Moderator:
Chabeli Carrazana, Economy Reporter, The 19th
4:15 p.m. CT
Break and move to workshops
Getting Out of Debt
Financial expert and author Athena Valentine breaks down her biggest tips and tricks for getting out of the red.
- Athena Valentine, Financial Expert and Author, Money Smart Latina
- Staff facilitator: Julia B. Chan, Editor-in-Chief, The 19th
Building Generational Wealth
Former Goldman Sachs employee and entrepreneur Vivian Tu shares strategies for securing a better financial future for you and your family.
- Vivian Tu, CEO and Founder, Your Rich BFF
- Staff facilitator: Amanda Zamora, Co-Founder and Publisher, The 19th
Funding Dreams with Access to Capital
Do you have a great business idea but don’t know where to start? JUST Financial COO Haydee Moreno talks about how to secure investment capital and its role in closing the racial wealth gap.
- Haydee Moreno, Chief Operating Officer, JUST Financial
- Staff facilitator: Jennifer Gerson, Breaking News Reporter, The 19th
Building a Mutual Aid Fund
The burden of hard times can be significantly relieved through community. Learn about the power of mutual aid and how to establish it in your own community.
- Trina Reynolds-Tyler, Co-Founder, Chicago Chapter of Data 4 Black Lives
- Staff facilitator: Abby Johnston, Editorial Director, The 19th
About The 19th
The 19th is a nonprofit newsroom whose mission is to empower those we serve — particularly women, women of color and the LGBTQ+ community — with the information, resources and community they need to be equal participants in our democracy.