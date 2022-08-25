In our ongoing series 19 Minutes with The 19th, we aim to give you, our audience, the opportunity to get a behind-the-scenes look at how our reporters cover the many issues impacting women, women of color and LGBTQ+ people across the country.

In our next discussion, Orion Rummler, general assignment reporter, and Kate Sosin, The 19th’s LGBTQ+ reporter, will join us to discuss their reporting on monkeypox — including debunking some common misconceptions, answering frequently asked questions, and analyzing the potential for spread in prisons and jails — and the response to the virus across the United States.

Be sure to tune in!

Have a question? Email Lance at [email protected]

Follow The 19th on Instagram to get notified when this discussion goes live.