On July 1 we’ll discuss the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade and the ripple effect it has created across the country, from statehouses to clinic lobbies.

The landmark 1973 decision guaranteed the constitutional right to an abortion up until the point of fetal viability, and the Supreme Court’s decision is related to Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which centered on a Mississippi law that banned abortion after 15 weeks — violating the fetal viability standard.

The decision had significant impact from day one, and in the days since: clinics in some states turned away patients and canceled appointments, while other providers worked to adjust to an influx of patients coming to clinics where the procedure is still allowed or explicitly protected.

Beyond those immediate impacts, there are also questions about: the future of medication abortion, the actions the Biden administration can take, existing and coming legal challenges and how statehouses will move to further restrict or try to expand abortion access.

With all that in mind, Shefali Luthra, The 19th’s health reporter, and Jasmine Mithani, The 19th’s data visuals reporter, will join us to discuss their reporting and where things could go from here after the decision leak.

