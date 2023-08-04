We’re hiring a Senior Program Coordinator, Fellowships (2-year full-time employment contract)

Salary range: $75,000 – $90,000 per year

Employment type: Full-time W-4 employment with full benefits

Location: Remote (US). Role will require travel up to 3-5 times annually.

Reports to: Director of Fellowships

Duration: This is a grant-funded position with funding not guaranteed beyond two years of employment. However, continued success of the program will ensure continuation of the role.

Application deadline: 5 p.m. CT August 28

The Frances Ellen Watkins Harper fellowship was launched in 2022 in line with The 19th’s mission to expand whose voices are reflected in U.S. media. The program provides recent graduates, mid-career alums and former students of Historically Black Colleges and Universities with full-year salaried and benefit-laden fellowships in the areas of reporting, audience engagement, and news product and technology.

We are hiring a senior program coordinator, fellowships, to provide dedicated administrative and operational support to all program areas of this fellowship. The role will report to the director of fellowships and partner with the people operations team to support key fellowship activities, including cohort recruitment, data management and documentation, event and training coordination, communications, program evaluation, and other logistics. The role will help bridge priorities between the fellows and key stakeholders across The 19th while supporting the program’s overall strategic goals.

While this grant-funded position is approved for a two-year limited contract, continued success of the fellowship program will ensure continued support needs that will require renewal of this position. We’re committed to maintaining this position, as with all roles at The 19th.

Responsibilities include:

Operations and administration

Facilitates event planning around fellowship retreats, training and other events, including speaker outreach and booking, liaising with venue and catering vendors, gifts for facilitators, coordinating swag, and coordinating related visuals, and more.

Coordinates team and other fellowship-related meetings, including scheduling, agendas and meeting notes.

Maintains program databases, including contacts at HBCUs, networking event attendees, fellowship applicants and more.

Maintains program-related files and folders, including relevant documentation, contracts, communication drafts, budgets and more.

Administers and monitors the program’s budget and grants, from tracking project spending and coordinating stipend disbursement to ensuring expenditures are consistent with organizational policies, procedures and donor requirements.

Supports drafting and tracking of fellowship-related contracts and contractor relationships, in partnership with finance and operations teams.

Works with people operations to support the onboarding process for incoming fellows, including communicating and/or collecting necessary information and acting as a resource for any questions incoming fellows may have.

Coordinates monitoring and evaluation of fellows’ and the program’s progress in collaboration with the director of fellowships and people operations, including survey administration, analysis and insights.

Works with revenue, track leads and fellows to draft the fellowship’s quarterly donor report.

Other duties as assigned.

Marketing & communications

Conducts fellowship outreach during the annual recruitment period, such as posting to affinity groups, promoting on social media and via other relevant networks and working with external advertisers to plan for, write and place fellowship recruitment advertisements.

Responds to fellowship inquiries from potential candidates, applicants and/or potential partners.

Communicates internally about fellowship activities to keep staff apprised and to generate excitement for the program’s and fellows’ growth.

Collaborates across The 19th’s teams to identify opportunities to promote the fellowships and/or highlight the fellows, and provides related copy and visuals coordination, as needed.

Works with creative teams to have visuals produced for The 19th’s social media, website and newsletter related to fellow recruitment, cohort launch and other key fellowship announcements.

Other duties as assigned.

Other responsibilities

Serves as liaison with fellows, program partners and organizations participating in or seeking knowledge of the program.

Serves as liaison for fellows with other support areas across the organization, including questions regarding travel, professional development, human resources, mentorship, expenses and credit cards, and other common needs.

Maintains professional growth and development by identifying and selectively engaging with educational/training programs, professional organizations, activities or resources that help maintain knowledge and expertise.

Other duties as assigned.

Non-essential functions (as capacity permits)

Participates in culture building, inclusive decision-making and bringing ideas to different parts of our work to help us improve as an organization, such as helping onboard new team members or participating in our hiring process.

Participates in team, organizational and individual relationship building, and professional development throughout the year.

Role requirements:

Willingness to travel 3-5 times annually for retreats and other in-person events

At least four (4) years of experience providing operational or administrative support, preferably in a nonprofit organization, newsroom or other media organization

At least two (2) years of experience working in a remote environment

Demonstrates strong organizational skills and good attention to detail

Demonstrates strong, proactive communication with team members and across teams.

Ability to maintain empathy in fast-paced distributed environments

Ability to exercise independence and ownership within their work

Ability to advocate for the needs of others in respectful and collaborative ways

Project management experience is a plus

Experience supporting a fellowship, internship, or apprenticeship program is a plus

Past attendance at a Historically Black College or University is a plus

We know there are great candidates who might not check all these boxes or who possess important skills we haven’t thought of. If that’s you, don’t hesitate to apply and tell us about yourself. We also encourage members of traditionally underrepresented communities to apply, including people of color, LGBTQ+ people and people with disabilities.

Benefits:

Vacation time off (20 days per year)

Sick time off (10 days per year)

Personal time off (6 days per year)

Holidays (18 days in 2023)

Paid family leave (100% up to 6 months)

Caregiver leave (100% up to 4 months)

401(k) plan (up to 3.5% matching on 6% contribution)

Flexible Spending Plan (for qualifying medical or child care expenses)

Health Savings Account

Health, vision, and dental insurance (100% for employee / 60% for dependents)

Professional development stipends

Wellness and work from home reimbursement benefits

Long term and short term disability insurance

Life insurance

How to apply

Interested candidates should apply here by 5 p.m. CT August 28 . Have questions about this position? Contact [email protected].

(Note: We are not accepting résumés or applications via email)