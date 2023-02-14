Contract details:

Location: Remote (US only)

Remote (US only) Hours: Up to 20 hours per month

Up to 20 hours per month Rate: $75/hour

$75/hour Contract Duration: 6 months with possibility of extension

6 months with possibility of extension Contract total: Up to $9000 based work hours provide

Up to $9000 based work hours provide Applications Due: Feb. 24 (apply at the link below)

The 19th is seeking a part-time marketing copywriter and social media producer to write, produce and schedule engaging cross-platform content that compels our target audiences to RSVP for and attend our events. This role will be responsible for writing promotional copy, crafting digital assets using established templates, and scheduling social posts in our content management system. This is a 6 month contract position for 20 hours a month with a possibility of extension if needs arise.

Deliverables include:

Writing engaging and approachable promotional copy for our once- or twice-monthly events

Optimizing events copy to drive conversions to RSVPs or membership and ensure accessibility across platforms (social, email, website) and partner shares (community groups, media partners, sponsors)

Producing social media posts to market our events, for both internal and external use

Working cross-functionally to collect assets, copy, and partner information for event promotion.

Proofing events assets (house ads, social creative, video graphics) on deadline as needed

Fact-checking occasionally as needed

Relevant skills include:

3+ years of experience with copywriting, social media, marketing and/or copy-editing

Demonstrated ability to write and edit compelling, clean and approachable copy

Deep familiarity with AP style

Excellent communication and project/deadline management skills

Familiarity with GSuite, WordPress and content management systems, like Sprout Social

How to apply:

Apply at the link below by February 24, 2023 at 5PM EST. In your application please include your resume, at least two samples of your work and a statement of interest in the role in the area provided. If you have any questions about this role, please reach out to Faith Smith at [email protected].