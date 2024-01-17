Contract details:

Location: Remote (US only)

Remote (US only) Hours: Up to 20 hours/week

Up to 20 hours/week Rate: $75/hour

$75/hour Contract Duration: 6 months, February – September 2024

6 months, February – September 2024 Contract total: Up to $39,000 based on work hours provided

Up to $39,000 based on work hours provided Applications Due: February 6, 2024 (apply at the link below)

The 19th is seeking a part-time contract editor to assign and edit stories, enterprise coverage and occasional breaking news. You will oversee the work of our health care reporter, our economy reporter, and our climate and sustainability reporter. This contract position is for up to 20 hours per week, spanning the end of February through the beginning of September 2024.

Deliverables include:

Conceiving of and assigning health, economy and environmental stories through the lens of gender, politics and policy

Assisting three reporters in refining story ideas and crafting narratives

Meeting with reporters on a weekly basis

Serving as lead editor for their team’s stories, which includes editing for structure, line-editing and copy-editing stories

Serving as a secondary editor to other stories as needed and time permits

Responding in breaking news scenarios, and picking up other edits as needed

Meeting with the editor-in-chief or managing editor on a regular basis

Attending editors or news meetings as necessary

Working with our audience, social and visual leads on headlines, SEO, photography, art and social copy

Skill requirements:

5+ years of experience editing

Excellent story assigning and editing aptitude

Familiarity with GSuite, SEO, WordPress and relevant social media platforms

Experience reporting or editing coverage on health, the economy or the environment preferred

Management experience preferred

How to apply:

Interested candidates should apply here by 9 a.m. CT February 7, 2024. In your application please include your resume and a statement of interest in the role in the area provided. Have questions about this position? Contact [email protected]. (Note: We are not accepting résumés or applications via email; apply here.).