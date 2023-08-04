Request for proposal: Contract Data Analyst

Contract details:

Location: Remote (US only)

Remote (US only) Hours: Up to 10 hours per month

Up to 10 hours per month Rate: $100/hour

$100/hour Contract Duration: 6 months, October 2023 to March 2024

6 months, October 2023 to March 2024 Contract total: Up to $6000 based on work hours provided

Up to $6000 based on work hours provided Applications Due: September 15, 2023 by 5PM CT (apply at the link below)

The 19th is seeking a part-time data analyst contractor to analyze and report on The 19th’s projects and products, including social media, search, website, newsletters, events, membership and a reader survey. This part-time contract position is for 10 hours per month, beginning on an agreed-upon date in October 2023 and continuing until March 31, 2024. The Company or Consultant may terminate this Agreement upon giving three (3) days prior written notice thereof to the other party (email sufficient for notice).

Deliverables include:

Maintaining reports on key metrics for 19th products (social media, search, website, newsletters, events, membership) in Google Sheets once per month

Analyzing one product feature or project per month, interpreting results via a written report and data visualizations

Conducting a quarterly analysis on The 19th’s products, interpreting results via a written report and data visualizations

Interpreting reports to identify three actionable insights for audience growth and/or engagement per month

Analyzing annual audience survey results and creating a slide deck presentation with charts and insights to communicate findings

Meeting with the Audience Director once per month to review reports

Skill requirements:

4+ years of experience using metrics tools to analyze news or content-focused products

Excellent ability to translate data analysis and complex concepts into actionable insights formatted in written reports with charts

Familiarity with GA4 and G Suite required

Familiarity with Parse.ly, Sprout Social, MailChimp, Crowdcast, Semrush, Alchemer and/or Virtuous preferred

How to apply:

Interested candidates should apply here by 5 p.m. CT on September 15, 2023. Have questions about this position? Contact [email protected]. (Note: We are not accepting résumés or applications via email; apply here.)