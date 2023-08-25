Request for proposal: Contract Production Designer

Contract details:

The 19th is seeking a part-time, contract production designer to produce creative using existing templates that will appear on our website, newsletters, social media channels and at our live, in-person events. Hours will vary week to week depending on our event calendar, but you should expect up to 20 hours per month. This person will need to be available for last-minute updates to event creative when speakers and sponsors change.

19th Events: Produce assets for our events collateral (promotional social media graphics, event program creative, display ads, video templates, signage and wayfinding) in accordance with The 19th’s brand guidelines and standards.

Produce assets for fundraising events and in-kind advertising. Operations: Produce assets for recruiting and hiring announcements.

3+ years of experience in traditional and digital design

Facility to strategize the use of color, typography and composition

Excellent communication and problem-solving skills

to work on multiple projects and deliver refined design in a short time

Ability to manage creative requirements, deadlines and deliverables

final creative on deadline Well-versed in Figma, Adobe Creative Suite and relevant design platforms

Familiarity with WordPress and Airtable a plus

Interested candidates should apply here by 5 p.m. CT on September 8, 2023. Have questions about this position? Contact [email protected]. (Note: We are not accepting résumés or applications via email; apply here.)