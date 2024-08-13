Contract politics editor (apply by August 20, 2024)

Contract details
- Rate: $75/hr
- Hours: 20 hours per week, with flexibility to increase hours around key election dates
- Contract duration: September 9 – Nov. 15 2024 (with possibility to extend)
- Location: Remote, US Only
- Expected contract total: Up to $15,000 (with possibility for extension)
- Apply between: August 13 – 20, 2024
Scope of work
The 19th is seeking a part-time contract politics editor to assign and edit election-related coverage, both daily news and medium-term stories. You will work with the politics editor and the politics reporting team on stories related to the election. This contract position will average 20 hours per week (more or less depending on the week’s coverage) and could involve some night and weekend work.
Deliverables include
- Working with reporters to conceive of election stories through a gender lens
- Helping guide daily coverage of the 2024 election, assigning stories and refining reporter pitches
- Responding in breaking news situations
- Working closely with the politics editor to shape The 19th’s coverage of the election
- Editing stories for structure, line-editing and copy-editing
- Serving as a secondary editor to other stories as needed and time permits
- Communicating clearly with other editors and reporters
- Attending editors or news meetings as necessary
- Working with our audience, social and visual leads on headlines, SEO, photography, art and social copy
Skills required
- 2+ years of experience editing
- 3+ years of politics reporting or editing experience
- Excellent story assigning and editing aptitude
- Familiarity with GSuite, SEO, WordPress and relevant social media platforms
- Must align with our values and community guidelines, and work in accordance with them
How to apply
Interested candidates should apply here by 9 a.m. CT on Tuesday, August 20, 2024. Have questions about this position? Email Terri Rupar at [email protected] (Note: We are not accepting résumés or applications via email; apply here.)