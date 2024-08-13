Contract politics editor (apply by August 20, 2024)

Contract details

Rate: $75/hr

Hours: 20 hours per week, with flexibility to increase hours around key election dates

Contract duration: September 9 – Nov. 15 2024 (with possibility to extend)

Location: Remote, US Only

Expected contract total: Up to $15,000 (with possibility for extension)

Apply between: August 13 – 20, 2024

Scope of work

The 19th is seeking a part-time contract politics editor to assign and edit election-related coverage, both daily news and medium-term stories. You will work with the politics editor and the politics reporting team on stories related to the election. This contract position will average 20 hours per week (more or less depending on the week’s coverage) and could involve some night and weekend work.

Deliverables include

Working with reporters to conceive of election stories through a gender lens

Helping guide daily coverage of the 2024 election, assigning stories and refining reporter pitches

Responding in breaking news situations

Working closely with the politics editor to shape The 19th’s coverage of the election

Editing stories for structure, line-editing and copy-editing

Serving as a secondary editor to other stories as needed and time permits

Communicating clearly with other editors and reporters

Attending editors or news meetings as necessary

Working with our audience, social and visual leads on headlines, SEO, photography, art and social copy

Skills required

2+ years of experience editing

3+ years of politics reporting or editing experience

Excellent story assigning and editing aptitude

Familiarity with GSuite, SEO, WordPress and relevant social media platforms

Must align with our values and community guidelines, and work in accordance with them

How to apply

Interested candidates should apply here by 9 a.m. CT on Tuesday, August 20, 2024. Have questions about this position? Email Terri Rupar at [email protected] (Note: We are not accepting résumés or applications via email; apply here.)