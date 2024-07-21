Contract details
- Rate: $65/hr
- Hours: 15 hours per week, with flexibility to increase hours around key election dates
- Contract duration: August 19, 2024 – Nov. 15 2024 (with possibility to extend to Dec. 13)
- Location: Remote, US Only
- Expected contract total: Up to $13,000 (with possibility for extension)
- Apply between: Jul 22, 2024 – Aug 12, 2024
Scope of work
The 19th is seeking a contract photo editor responsible for researching, assigning, editing, and optimizing special election-related projects for three months with potential to extend. This role involves collaboration with photographers, reporters, and other editorial staff to produce compelling visual narratives that enhance election coverage.
Deliverables include
- Assigning photographers, and editing visually-driven features and photo essays related to the 2024 elections
- Serving as the main point of contact for photographers covering election-related stories, providing direction and feedback
- Preparing assignment sheets and developing visual direction for election-related stories
- Ensuring all images meet the publication’s technical and aesthetic standards
- Optimizing images for web, ensuring proper color correction, cropping and resizing
- Maintaining an organized photo archive of election coverage and manage image databases
- Working closely with editorial and design teams to align visual content with election story goals
- A minimum of four elections-related photo-essays and visually driven features
- Providing additional support for the photo editor around key election dates
- Attending a weekly check-in and being available during some regular business hours each week, which can be established at the start of the contract
Skills required
- The contractor should have a strong portfolio demonstrating expertise in photo editing and visual storytelling, particularly related to political events
- Experience in a newsroom or fast-paced publication environment is needed
- Ability to work independently and manage time effectively in a remote setting, with the ability to adapt to fast-paced and evolving election coverage needs
- Ability to bring creative and innovative approaches to visual storytelling
- Strong caption writing skills
- Expertise in photo tools including Photoshop and Photo Mechanic; familiarity with WordPress a plus
- Optimistic, energetic and collaborative
Must align with our values and community guidelines, and work in accordance with them.
How to apply
Interested candidates should apply here by 5 p.m. CT on Monday, August 12, 2024. Have questions about this position? Email Lydia Chebbine at [email protected] (Note: We are not accepting résumés or applications via email; apply here.)