Contract details

Rate: $65/hr

$65/hr Hours: 15 hours per week, with flexibility to increase hours around key election dates

15 hours per week, with flexibility to increase hours around key election dates Contract duration: August 19, 2024 – Nov. 15 2024 (with possibility to extend to Dec. 13)

August 19, 2024 – Nov. 15 2024 (with possibility to extend to Dec. 13) Location: Remote, US Only

Remote, US Only Expected contract total: Up to $13,000 (with possibility for extension)

Up to $13,000 (with possibility for extension) Apply between: Jul 22, 2024 – Aug 12, 2024

Scope of work

The 19th is seeking a contract photo editor responsible for researching, assigning, editing, and optimizing special election-related projects for three months with potential to extend. This role involves collaboration with photographers, reporters, and other editorial staff to produce compelling visual narratives that enhance election coverage.

Deliverables include

Assigning photographers, and editing visually-driven features and photo essays related to the 2024 elections

Serving as the main point of contact for photographers covering election-related stories, providing direction and feedback

Preparing assignment sheets and developing visual direction for election-related stories

Ensuring all images meet the publication’s technical and aesthetic standards

Optimizing images for web, ensuring proper color correction, cropping and resizing

Maintaining an organized photo archive of election coverage and manage image databases

Working closely with editorial and design teams to align visual content with election story goals

A minimum of four elections-related photo-essays and visually driven features

Providing additional support for the photo editor around key election dates

Attending a weekly check-in and being available during some regular business hours each week, which can be established at the start of the contract

Skills required

The contractor should have a strong portfolio demonstrating expertise in photo editing and visual storytelling, particularly related to political events

Experience in a newsroom or fast-paced publication environment is needed

Ability to work independently and manage time effectively in a remote setting, with the ability to adapt to fast-paced and evolving election coverage needs

Ability to bring creative and innovative approaches to visual storytelling

Strong caption writing skills

Expertise in photo tools including Photoshop and Photo Mechanic; familiarity with WordPress a plus

Optimistic, energetic and collaborative

Must align with our values and community guidelines, and work in accordance with them.

How to apply

Interested candidates should apply here by 5 p.m. CT on Monday, August 12, 2024. Have questions about this position? Email Lydia Chebbine at [email protected] (Note: We are not accepting résumés or applications via email; apply here.)