Contract details

Rate: $35-50/hour (depending on experience)

$35-50/hour (depending on experience) Hours: Average 25 hours per week (up to 30 hours per week as needed)

Average 25 hours per week (up to 30 hours per week as needed) Contract duration: 7 months (November 25, 2024 – July 31, 2025)

7 months (November 25, 2024 – July 31, 2025) Location: Remote (US only)

Remote (US only) Expected Contract Total: Up to $50,000 (depending on experience and hours worked)

Up to $50,000 (depending on experience and hours worked) Applications Due: Friday, November 22, 2024 at 12PM CT

Scope of work

The part-time contract human resources generalist will provide essential coverage of responsibilities and project support for The 19th’s people operations team during a 7-month period while a team member is on leave. They will report to the Chief People Officer and will work with 19th staff and managers across multiple time zones for all of their human resources needs.

Deliverables include

Covering for the following recurring and day-to-day responsibilities:

Supporting the coordination of our inclusive hiring process from recruiting through onboarding, which includes calendaring, file management, data entry and working with staff across teams.

Supporting the coordination of leaves, which can include parental leaves and our various time-off policies.

Supporting payroll entries and deductions twice a month, and as needed in between payrolls.

Supporting our digital record keeping for hires, terminations, change of status, and qualifying life events across our various databases.

Supporting the coordination of our semi-annual performance evaluation process

Supporting the documentation and coordination of independent contractor processes

Coordinating staff & team professional development training or programs on a monthly or bi-monthly basis, which can include scoping vendors, administering surveys, communicating staff and calendaring.

Fielding general inquiries from staff, which can include queries about payroll, benefits, time-off and other human resources or benefits.

Supporting the following projects as time allows:

Audit backup documentation and other files related to payroll such as increases, bonuses and other changes

Audit employee data, files and relevant documentation in Airtable, Justworks, Google sheets and other systems.

Support updates and complete documentation for various internal processes

Coordinate and track completion of mandated trainings

Conduct an I-9 compliance audit based on new regulations

Support a job description audit and related employee classification audit

Audit independent contractor database

Conduct a multi-state compliance analysis

Support other HR analyses as time allows

Skills

At least 3 years of Human Resources generalist experience Experience in nonprofits or journalism a plus

Familiarity with Google workspace (docs, sheets, drive, groups, calendars, gmail, and slides) Experience with Airtable a plus

At least 2 years of experience supporting staff in a remote and distributed environment

At least 2 years of experience supporting a diverse workforce and/or supporting equitable structures and people-centered policies

A high degree of sensitivity, confidentiality and professionalism

A working knowledge of implicit bias, microaggressions, intent vs. impact and other equity concepts with regards to approaching human resources

How to apply

Interested candidates should apply here by November 22, 2024. Have questions about this position? Contact 19th people operations at [email protected] (Note: We are not accepting résumés or applications via email; apply here.)