Contract economy reporter (apply by January 9, 2025)

Role details

Rate: $50 an hour

$50 an hour Hours: 25 hours a week

25 hours a week Contract duration: Six months, mid to late January through June or July (with a possibility to extend)

Six months, mid to late January through June or July (with a possibility to extend) Location: Remote for US only

Remote for US only Expected Contract Total: $30,000

$30,000 Applications Due: January 9, 2025 at 12PM CT

Scope of work

The 19th is seeking a part-time contract reporter to report and write articles about the economy, focusing on how politics and policies impact women and LGBTQ+ people. You will report to the politics editor and help illuminate what state and federal governments are doing, covering issues that could range from the child tax credit to tariffs to immigration. The six-month position is for 25 hours a week, from mid-to-late January through June or July 2025.



Deliverables include

Reporting and writing an average of one to two stories a week with a focus on the economy, sometimes in collaboration with other reporters

Responding to breaking news on your beat

Working with politics editor to create, maintain and prioritize a list of stories on this beat that center women and LGBTQ+ people, especially women and LGBTQ+ people of color

Working with other editors, photo editor and the audience team as needed on stories

Skills required

3+ years of newsroom experience

2+ years of full-time reporting experience

Experience covering politics or the economy

Ability to conceive of and execute stories

Ability to file clean, accurate copy on a tight deadline

Ability to write concise, clear headlines to accompany a story

Familiarity with Google Workspace, WordPress, all social media platforms, and reporting tools like public databases

To apply

Interested candidates should apply here by 12 p.m. CT on Monday, January 9, 2025. Have questions about this position? Email Terri Rupar at [email protected] (Note: We are not accepting résumés or applications via email; apply here.)