Contract digital ad sales rep (apply by January 6, 2025)

Role details

Rate: $5,000 per month, plus 25% commission

$5,000 per month, plus 25% commission Contract duration: 12 months, with potential for renewal

12 months, with potential for renewal Location: Remote for U.S. only

Remote for U.S. only Expected Contract Total: Up to $60,000 + commission

Up to $60,000 + commission Applications Due: Jan 13 @ 12 PM ct

Scope of work

The 19th is seeking a part-time contract digital ad sales representative to help expand our reach and maximize revenue opportunities. Role responsibilities include identifying prospects, conducting outreach, and selling and executing weekly digital and newsletter advertising sponsorship campaigns. This contract position runs through the end of 2025 with potential for renewal.



Deliverables include

Own and manage key relationships with existing and future digital and site advertisers.

Build a sales pipeline for mission-aligned organizations and corporations.

Manage the sales cycle from initial contact to contract negotiation and execution.

Adapt pitch materials and execute all other administrative details in relation to advertisers, including creating contracts and confirming availability.

Work with members of 19th teams to ensure sponsor alignment and coordinate campaigns from philanthropic partners.

Create and send all insertion orders to finance for invoicing; follow up on nonpayment when necessary.

Collaborate with internal teams and our ad ops consultant to ensure successful campaign delivery and performance.

Collect feedback from clients post-campaign to identify areas for improvement or changes to packaging.

Provide regular reporting on sales activity, pipeline status and revenue projections.

Skills required

3-5 years of experience and proven track record of success in digital ad sales.

Strong understanding of digital advertising products.

Existing relationships with advertisers and agencies, particularly those focused on mission-driven organizations, nonprofits or media companies.

Excellent communication and negotiation skills.

Self-starter with the ability to work independently and meet deadlines.

Familiarity with CRM tools and ad performance metrics.

How to apply

Interested candidates should apply here by 12 p.m. CT on Monday, January 13, 2025. Have questions about this position? Email Anne Musial at [email protected] (Note: We are not accepting résumés or applications via email; apply here.)