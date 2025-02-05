Natalie Watts loves her computer science classes at Campbell High School. The junior has studied everything from coding robots to creating online computer games and was initially attracted to the career track because of the technological skills she could gain and the high-paying jobs that could follow.

But when Watts recently participated in a presentation highlighting Campbell’s STEM programs, she received an unexpected question from the audience: Is being in the program “like going to an all-boys school?”

In the 2022-23 school year, 70 percent of students in Campbell’s information technology classes were boys. The school had a similar gender gap in its architecture and science programs.

Watts has always felt supported and welcomed by her male peers and teachers, but she also wants more girls to see computer science and engineering as a part of their futures.

Campbell is one of 46 Hawaiʻi public high schools enrolling students in career and technical education courses, which provide hands-on learning, internships and training to prepare students for life after graduation. Students usually enroll in a single CTE program throughout high school, taking multiple classes related to careers in fields such as nursing, teaching and engineering.

The number of students enrolled in CTE pathways has exploded in Hawaiʻi in recent years, amid debates about how to help students secure high-paying jobs after graduation and combat the state’s high cost of living. Nearly two-thirds of the class of 2023 participated in a high school CTE program.

But the programs aren’t serving boys and girls equally across the state.

In the 2022-23 school year, boys made up nearly 75 percent of Hawaiʻi CTE programs focused on STEM and information technology, and roughly 70 percent of programs focused on manufacturing. On the other hand, girls made up three-quarters of health care programs like nursing.

Researchers say these patterns reflect and reinforce larger trends in the state’s workforce, where men dominate lucrative careers such as engineering and computer science. Statewide, women make 86 cents for every dollar men earn, in part because of which careers they pursue, according to a 2024 report from the University of Hawaiʻi.

Federal legislation requires states to track gender enrollment in these programs and dedicate funds to address enrollment disparities that help perpetuate longstanding “occupational segregation” and shut women out of higher-paying opportunities. But many states — including Hawai‘i — have made little progress in closing the gender gap over the past five years.

Hawaiʻi has slightly better success than mainland districts in getting boys interested in careers in education — and has equal participation in some career tracks like business and hospitality — but the state is lagging behind the national average when it comes to enrolling girls in fields most likely to lead to high-paying jobs in the future.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Education declined multiple interview requests for this story, but individual principals say they are exploring a range of strategies to address the problem, from career fairs highlighting women in STEM to presentations encouraging middle schoolers to keep their minds open about future jobs. Outside organizations and employers have also stepped in to help schools close gender gaps.

But efforts vary by school, and some CTE coordinators say the state isn’t doing enough to help schools create gender-balanced programs.

“There’s no real systematic approach,” said Jeremy Seitz, who leads the engineering CTE program at Farrington High School.

Federal funds and few plans

Eden Ledward is the face of the University of Hawaiʻi’s CTE carpentry program. A minute-long video on the university’s website shows Ledward building houses, studying construction plans and operating a handsaw as she explains how CTE classes help her pursue her passion for building.

“My classmates and instructors are solid, and we get real experience doing real work,” she says to the camera.

The promotional video is the product of federal funds Hawaiʻi receives annually to support CTE programs at the high school and college level under the Carl D. Perkins Career and Technical Education Act. Of the $7 million the federal government provided Hawaiʻi for its CTE programs in 2024, the state was required to set aside $60,000 to address gender disparities.

Many of these dollars have gone toward creating promotional videos posted on the UH community college website. The videos feature students who are pursuing CTE programs that have traditionally been dominated by a single gender, such as construction or nursing, said Warren Kawano, career pathways and strategy director at the organization Hawaiʻi P-20 Partnerships for Education.

UH isn’t required to report on the outcomes of specific gender equality initiatives using Perkins funds, and it’s difficult to measure the impact of these marketing campaigns, Kawano said. But he hopes the videos help broaden students’ understanding of the careers they can pursue.

“If you’re interested, there’s a place for you,” he said.

The state Department of Education gets about $1.4 million a year of the state’s Perkins funding. In the past, department spokesperson Kimi Takazawa said, schools have used some of the federal funds to purchase safety gear for girls in CTE programs, bring in female guest speakers to speak about their experiences in STEM fields, and more.

But the department could not say how much money was spent on initiatives around gender equality and doesn’t track in detail how schools use the funds.

Schools receive Perkins funds based on the number of students enrolled in their CTE programs, said Waiākea High School Principal Kelcy Koga, but staff have a lot of flexibility in how the funds can be used. Waiākea has used the money on everything from hiring CTE staff to running a daylong program teaching elementary and middle school girls about robotics and engineering.

State leaders have said that equity and access in these programs is paramount, but there are few details on how they will achieve that. When the state submitted a comprehensive plan in 2020 to the federal government outlining how it would improve equity and enrollment in its CTE programs, there was not a single mention of how Hawaiʻi would close its gender gap in the 157-page document.

That doesn’t mean that the state disregarded the issue completely, Kawano said, since the $60,000 designated for gender equality is only a small portion of the funding Hawaiʻi uses for CTE. It’s up to the education department and individual schools, he said, to determine how to achieve greater equality in their CTE programs.

Since the plan’s implementation, the state has made some progress, but the change hasn’t been the same across all programs. The proportion of girls enrolled in STEM programs rose from 20 percent to 27 percent between 2020 and 2022, but the percentage of boys participating in the health science career track stayed roughly the same, at 25 percent.

Waipahu High School Principal Zachary Sheets makes closing remarks during the ceremonial blessing of the Integrated Academy Learning Center in Waipahu. (Kevin Fujii/Civil Beat/2023) (Kevin Fujii/Civil Beat/2023)

‘Highly segregated by gender’

Hawaiʻi is not alone in this.

A 2024 analysis from the U.S. Department of Education found that high school girls earned roughly the same number of CTE credits in architecture and construction in 2019 as they did in 1990. At the same time, the gap between the number of boys and girls in CTE health care programs grew as female students enrolled in classes at higher rates.

“These results underscore the need for continued leadership in this space and an urgent, strategic focus on better engaging females in career pathways that lead to good jobs,” U.S. DOE Assistant Secretary for Career, Technical and Adult Education Amy Loyd wrote last year. “CTE programs in some career clusters remain highly segregated by gender, as do the occupations for which they prepare students.”

A number of factors can explain states’ ongoing challenges in achieving gender equality in career-based learning, said Emily Passias, deputy executive director of the national advocacy group Advance CTE. Gender gaps may persist as students gravitate toward the same classes as their friends, she said, or feel family pressure to pursue traditional careers. Sometimes, she added, CTE programs like welding may not have equipment specially fitted for girls, further enforcing gender stereotypes.

“Those are things that signal to young people, I’m welcome or not welcome here,” she said.

Some schools have shown that it’s possible to address gender segregation in CTE.

Roughly half of students in STEM programs in the District of Columbia were girls in the 2021-22 school year, compared to the national average of 30 percent. The district said its success comes from teaching girls about careers in STEM from a young age and hosting career fairs and guest speakers emphasizing the importance of gender diversity in fields such as health care and engineering.

But efforts in Hawai‘i are mostly piecemeal.

When Jeremy Seitz began teaching engineering and design technology classes at Farrington High School in 2008, all his students were boys. Roughly a quarter of students in the school’s engineering program are now girls.

Making engineering classes a more welcoming place for girls has taken time, Seitz said. Growing up in Kalihi, he said, students have few opportunities to explore career options, and girls are often expected to stay home and take care of their younger siblings.

The school brings in female engineers as guest speakers, Seitz said, and high school girls visit nearby middle schools to give lessons and show younger students what it’s like to study construction and architecture.

Watts, the junior studying computer science at Campbell High School, is working with classmates on events that encourage girls to sign up for STEM programs.

“If you want to do it, you should do it,” Watts tells younger students. “Don’t let male domination keep you from doing what you want to do.”

‘You just have to keep trying’

There’s been little statewide effort to make sure all programs are taking similar steps. The state education department has occasionally completed equity audits of schools’ CTE programs, Seitz said, but he hasn’t seen any action taken based on that data.

The CTE program at Waipahu High School, formerly under the leadership of Superintendent Keith Hayashi, is considered one of the trailblazers in providing career-based learning to all students during their four years on campus. Over 90 percent of Waipahu’s graduating class of 2023 participated in CTE, and the school opened a first-of-its-kind learning center hosting the culinary and natural resources programs just over a year ago.

“It’s an opportunity for us in the department to lead change not only in Hawaiʻi but, I believe, across the country,” Hayashi said at the learning center’s grand opening in December 2023.

Even the state’s premier CTE school has significant gender gaps in its health care and engineering programs. Only 15 percent of students in the industrial and engineering technology program are girls. Meanwhile, only a quarter of students are boys in the health and science program.

Department of Education Superintendent Keith Hayashi at the blessing of the Waipahu High School Integrated Academy Learning Center in Waipahu. (Kevin Fujii/Civil Beat/2023)

Waipahu High School Principal Zachary Sheets said achieving gender equality in CTE is a top priority. He tries to make sure there’s equal gender representation in the presentations and promotional materials the school gives to students choosing their CTE programs and has added career tracks like kinesiology to try to make the health care program appealing to more boys.

“Don’t limit yourself,” Sheets said he tells students. “If you really have a passion about it, we want you to pursue that.”

Sheets is optimistic that efforts by feeder schools to provide career education to younger students will help close some gender gaps at the high school level.

An equal number of boys and girls are enrolled in classes such as woodworking and aquaponics at nearby Waikele Elementary, said Michelle Tavares-Yamada, the school’s academy pathway director.

Younger kids aren’t always aware of gender stereotypes around certain jobs, she said, and the school capitalizes on this by encouraging students to explore their interests.

“I think our students see that, so they don’t think about those gender inequities,” she said.

With limited statewide guidance, some community groups and local employers are also stepping in to help schools close their gender gaps.

Since 2018, the Chamber of Commerce Hawaiʻi has led a pilot program targeting middle and high school girls who are interested in careers in STEM. The program, taking place in the Castle, Campbell and Waipahu complexes, connects schools with female leaders in the field and hosts activities and panels teaching girls about engineering at partner campuses.

Kathleen Chu, who helps lead the initiative and works at the local engineering firm Bowers + Kubota, said young girls aren’t always aware that engineering is a high-paying career path. When talking to girls about their CTE options, she shares the challenges of working in a male-dominated field but also emphasizes that women can bring leadership skills and new perspectives to the job.

“You can’t give up,” said Chu, adding that she doesn’t want girls to disregard a career in engineering because they struggle with math or haven’t seen many women at a construction site before. “You just have to keep trying.”

In the three school complexes hosting the pilot program, the percentage of girls in engineering CTE programs has increased from 17 percent to 26 percent over the last five years. The Chamber of Commerce is trying to expand the program and identify new schools as future partners, said Lord Ryan Lizardo, vice president of education.

Even with these partnerships and guest speakers, it’s still difficult to encourage students to pursue programs where they’ll be in the minority, said Tracie Koide, a teacher at Campbell High School. Teachers try to create welcoming environments for all students, regardless of their gender, she added, but many kids want to enroll in the same programs as their friends.

Waipahu High School Integrated Academy Learning Center’s Academy of Professional and Public Services students make pupus. (Kevin Fujii/Civil Beat/2023)

Looking ahead

Hawaiʻi has the opportunity to ramp up its efforts to achieve greater gender equality this year, as the state prepares to submit a new CTE plan to the federal government.

The 19-page draft plan offers few details on how schools will address gender gaps, but the public will have the opportunity to provide feedback on the document beginning next month.

For now, said UH research economist Rachel Inafuku, differences in career preparation for boys and girls can contribute to gender gaps already existing in the workplace.

Nearly 80 percent of Hawaiʻi’s elementary and middle school teachers are female and earn a median income of $63,000. Electrical engineers, 90 percent of whom are male, have a median income of more than $100,000.

At the Chamber of Commerce, Lizardo said he’d like to see more professional development for teachers when it comes to helping students make informed decisions about CTE. It’s important for schools to be honest about gender inequalities in the workforce, he added, but students should also have as much information as possible when deciding what CTE programs to pursue so they’re not swayed by their families or friends.

David Sun-Miyashiro, executive director of HawaiiKidsCAN, said the state should take a closer look at the way schools are marketing and administering CTE programs with clear differences in enrollment for boys and girls. CTE programs should open up new opportunities for students, he added, rather than confining them to the limited representation they currently see in the workforce.

“I think we need to have those really honest and sometimes tough conversations,” he said.

This story is a collaboration between Civil Beat and Open Campus, with support from Ascendium Education Group.

Civil Beat’s education reporting is supported by a grant from Chamberlin Family Philanthropy.