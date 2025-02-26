LUBBOCK — A school-aged child has died in Lubbock from measles, the first death reported in an ongoing outbreak that has infected more than 120 people in West Texas since January, Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed on Wednesday.

According to state officials, the child, who was unvaccinated, was hospitalized in Lubbock last week. It is not clear whether the child lived in Lubbock or where the child was infected with the measles. The Associated Press first reported the death on Wednesday.

The last time a person died of measles in Texas was in 2018 when a 10-year-old living in northwestern Texas died. That death was not connected with an outbreak and it was not known if the case was connected to international travel at the time.

What we know about the West Texas outbreak

This measles outbreak is the largest in the state in 30 years. The first two cases were reported in late January, in Gaines County. Since then, the outbreak has spread to nine other counties in West Texas and the Panhandle. As of Tuesday, the Texas Department of State Health Services has reported 124 confirmed cases of measles. The agency is working with local health departments to investigate cases and provide immunizations where needed.

The majority of these most recent cases are people who were not vaccinated against measles. According to state health officials, 18 of the patients with measles have been hospitalized as of Tuesday.

Officials also issued a public health alert Monday, after someone with the measles traveled to San Marcos, New Braunfels and San Antonio before knowing they were infected. The state health office outlined several locations the infected person went from Feb. 14 through Feb. 16.

Lubbock’s measles response

Measles is a highly contagious virus that spreads through respiratory droplets passed through the air by breathing, coughing or sneezing. The virus can live in the air for up to two hours, and symptoms can begin anywhere from seven to 21 days after an exposure. According to the state health department, children under the age of 5, especially those under the age of 12 months, pregnant women, older adults and people with weakened immune systems are at highest risk.

The Lubbock Health Department has hosted vaccine clinics several times this week. It is open to people who have not received the two recommended doses of the MMR vaccine, which protects against measles. Katherine Wells, director for the city health department, said there is a potential for the virus to spread more as spring break approaches.

“The more cases we see, the more potential there is for spread,” Wells said. “People who are exposed and have been told they are exposed by public health need to stay home.”

Wells said if people get vaccinated this week, it would be fully effective in two weeks. During the vaccine clinics over the weekend, Wells said they gave between 100-150 additional MMR vaccines than they normally would.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2025/02/26/texas-measles-death/.