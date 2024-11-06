Republican Julie Fedorchak will be the first woman to represent North Dakota in the U.S. House of Representatives. Fedorchak soundly secured the seat with nearly 70 percent of the vote. When asked how it felt to be the first woman to represent her state in the House, Fedorchak told The North Dakota Monitor that she was honored.

“I think it’s great to have diversity in genders, in backgrounds, in perspectives,” Fedorchak said. “We need to have as diverse of representation as we can get in Washington, and I’m happy to be part of that.”

Fedorchak’s victory means Mississippi is the final state to have never sent a woman to the lower chamber of Congress. The state has one of the worst track records when it comes to women’s representation in politics. No woman had been elected as governor or served in either chamber of Congress until 2018 when Gov. Phil Bryant appointed Cindy Hyde-Smith to replace Sen. Thad Cochran in the U.S. Senate. Prior to that, it was the only state in the country with that distinction.

On a state level, women currently make up just 15.5 percent of the Mississippi legislature — one of the lowest rates in the country — according to the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University (CAWP).

The number of women running for U.S. House seats dropped 20 percent this year — and far fewer Republican women made it past their primaries than in 2022, Jasmine Mithani reported for The 19th last month. Women were only 16 percent of Republican House nominees this year. In contrast, 46 percent of Democratic House nominees were women.