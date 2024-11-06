Republican Kelly Ayotte won the gubernatorial election in New Hampshire on Tuesday, beating Democratic challenger Joyce Craig.

With Ayotte’s victory, there will soon be 13 women holding their states’ top office, a new record. It means they will make up over a quarter of all governors in the U.S., according to the Center for American Women and Politics. The previous record was set in 2023 with 12 women. Ayotte is the third woman to serve as governor in New Hampshire.

“This was a hard-fought election with strong opinions on both sides. I want you to know that I will be the governor for all the people of New Hampshire,” Ayotte said in a victory speech Tuesday night. “I could not be more optimistic about the future of our state. I love this state, and I love the people of this state, and I know that our best days are ahead of us in New Hampshire.”

Part of the governor’s race hinged on how the two candidates, both women, would treat abortion access in the state. Currently, abortion is legal in New Hampshire up to 24 weeks after the last menstrual period. Past that point, it is also protected if the pregnant person’s life is at risk, or if there is a fatal fetal diagnosis.

During her run for Senate in 2010, Ayotte called for the Supreme Court to overturn Roe vs. Wade. Once in office, she supported legislation to create a national ban that would have lowered the cut-off for abortions to 20 weeks, with some exceptions. In her bid for the governorship, she softened her stance on the topic, saying that she would not allow anything more restrictive than the standing state law. “Our current law really is the consensus of people in New Hampshire,” she said. “That law is what I support and I would veto any further restrictions,” Ayotte said.

While Ayotte becomes the 50th woman to serve as a governor, the number of women occupying the highest state executive office is still far below gender parity. “Women still hold fewer than a third of all political seats at every level of office. We have made great strides, yes, but there are many steps left on the path to parity,” the Center for American Women and Politics said in a statement.

“In the meantime, we continue to celebrate the progress that has carried us to this moment. Women are serving as mayors, as state legislators, as governors, as representatives, as senators, as the highest leaders in legislative chambers both state and national, and, of course, as the vice president of the United States. They have held every political office in America. Except one.”