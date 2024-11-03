New Yorkers are voting on a broad equal rights amendment that would ban a range of discrimination and establish a right to abortion and other reproductive health care in the state constitution. The measure has been passed twice by the legislature and is in front of voters for final approval.

Abortion is protected under state law. Lawmakers in 2019 removed abortion from being regulated in the state’s criminal code and allowed the procedure at any stage of pregnancy to save the patient’s life or health.

New York has several competitive U.S. House races on the ballot and will be critical to Democrats’ chances of taking back control of the chamber. Some Democrats have said they hope the equal rights amendment will boost turnout for Democrats.

A local judge sided with a challenge from a Republican state lawmaker in striking the measure from the November ballot, ruling on May 7 that lawmakers didn’t follow the proper technical procedure to put the amendment before the voters.

But the ruling was overturned after a challenge from New Yorkers for Equal Rights, the coalition supporting the amendment, with the state’s highest court ruling in July that the measure qualifies for the ballot.

To check your voter registration status or to get more information about registering to vote, text 19thnews to 26797.