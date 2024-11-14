The 19th is proud to welcome seven new members to our board of directors. They are leaders in media, philanthropy, strategy and community-building who bring a breadth of experience and expertise to our organization.

The new board members include: Naomi Aberly, an activist and philanthropist; Charlotte Castillo, managing director of Poderistas; Gina Chua, executive editor of Semafor; Sunny Hostin, co-host of ABC’s “The View” and a New York Times best-selling author; Lawanna Kimbro, managing director of the Stardust Fund; Tamara Kreinin, a philanthropic and strategic adviser; and Patty Quillin, founder and board chair of the Meadow Fund.

We’re also thrilled to announce that Mi-Ai Parrish, the managing director of ASU Media Enterprise, will be our next board chair. Parrish, who has served on the 19th board since 2020, succeeds founder and CEO of The Information Jessica Lessin, who has chaired the 19th’s board since its inception with rigor, heart and generosity. Lessin will remain a board director.

Please join us in welcoming our newest board members and board chair, who share a deep commitment to our mission, a dedication to advancing our public service journalism and a determination to sustain The 19th for the long haul.