Nevadans are voting on a ballot measure that would establish a constitutional right to abortion up to 24 weeks of pregnancy. It’s the limit that lawmakers codified in the 1990s, but an amendment would have been harder to repeal.

Proposed constitutional amendments must pass in two consecutive election cycles in Nevada. If the measure passes in 2024, it will go before voters again in 2026.

A judge ruled in November that the first proposed measure filed by Nevadans for Reproductive Freedom violated Nevada’s requirement that ballot measures address a single subject, leading backers to submit a new initiative with narrower language in December.

A judge approved that second proposed measure in January. But in a win for the coalition, the Nevada Supreme Court ruled that the original ballot petition language they submitted in November 2023 was constitutional and did not violate the single subject rule.

Nevada is a critical battleground state in the 2024 presidential race; Democratic President Joe Biden carried the state by 2.4 points in 2020.

To check your voter registration status or to get more information about registering to vote, text 19thnews to 26797.