Nebraskans are voting on two competing abortion ballot measures.

One, backed by Protect Our Rights, a coalition of abortion rights advocates, would guarantee a constitutional right to abortion up to the point of fetal viability.

The other amendment, backed by anti-abortion groups, would ban most abortions after about 12 weeks of pregnancy with exceptions for threats to the life of the pregnant patient, rape and incest — similar to current law.

The measure that gains the highest number of votes that is also a majority will pass.

Abortion is banned after 12 weeks in Nebraska with exceptions for rape, incest and threat to the life of the pregnant patient.

To check your voter registration status or to get more information about registering to vote, text 19thnews to 26797.