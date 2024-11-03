By

Maryland voters are voting on a constitutional amendment put on the ballot by the Democratic-controlled legislature that would enshrine a broad right to abortion and other reproductive rights. 

It’s one of 10 states with an abortion-related measure on the ballot this year. 

Abortion is legal up to the point of fetal viability in Maryland. The right to abortion has been protected under state law since the 1990s. 

Maryland is a blue state; Democratic President Joe Biden carried it by 33 points in 2020.

