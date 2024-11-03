Coloradans are voting this year on a proposed constitutional amendment that would repeal the state’s ban on public funding for abortions, which bars state employees or residents on Medicaid from having abortions covered by insurance.

It’s one of 10 states where voters are weighing in on abortion on the ballot this year.

Abortion is legally protected with no gestational limits in Colorado. Lawmakers established a legal right to abortion in 2022 and passed additional protections for patients traveling to Colorado from other states. Voters have also repeatedly rejected constitutional amendments that would restrict abortion in the state.

Coloradans for Protecting Reproductive Freedom, a coalition of abortion rights groups, announced April 18 that they’d gotten more than double the number of signatures needed ahead of the April 26 deadline. Two anti-abortion activists failed to get the required number of signatures for a proposed measure that would have made abortion a crime and defined life as beginning at fertilization, Westword reported.

Constitutional amendments require a 55 percent supermajority to pass in Colorado.

Colorado has trended blue in recent elections; Democratic President Joe Biden carried the state by 13 points in 2020.

To check your voter registration status or to get more information about registering to vote, text 19thnews to 26797.