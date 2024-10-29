Your trusted source for contextualizing Election 2024 news. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

With the White House in the background, Vice President Kamala Harris is set to deliver her “closing argument” Tuesday on the National Mall, drawing a contrast with former President Donald Trump on fitness for office.

“America, we know what Donald Trump has in mind. More chaos. More division. And policies that help those at the very top and hurt everyone else,” Harris plans to say, according to remarks provided by her campaign. “I offer a different path. And I ask for your vote.”

According to a senior Harris campaign official, Tuesday’s speech will focus heavily on the “to-do list” she would bring with her to the Oval Office, versus Trump’s “enemies list.” The economy has consistently topped polls this cycle as voters’ top concern, and Harris has emphasized making homeownership and caregiving more affordable while pledging to take on corporate greed and price gouging. Harris will contrast this agenda with that of Trump’s tariff-heavy economic policy that many economists say could cost low- and middle-income families $4,000 a year.

Voters, including women, consistently list the economy and the cost of living as their top voting issue. Since Harris entered the race in late July, the share of voters who say they trust her over Trump on the economy has steadily risen across several polls: An ABC News poll from Sunday showed Harris ahead of Trump by five points on who is looking out for the middle class, while an Associated Press/NORC poll from last week showed Harris trusted more by voters than Trump on both jobs and unemployment and housing costs.

While much of the speech will focus on the economy, Harris is also set to touch on reproductive rights, the subject of Friday’s rally in Texas with Beyoncé and an issue on which she has consistently drawn a strong contrast with Trump. She’ll also talk about protecting democratic norms.

From the very start of her candidacy, Harris defined herself through her focus on freedom, linking the onslaught of attacks on reproductive rights, LGBTQ+ rights, and voting rights to the fight for civil rights in America. In the past week, the campaign has focused heavily on reproductive rights and democracy, trying to swing voters who are worried about the impact of a second Trump term. That has included a barnstorm throughout swing states with Republican former Rep. Liz Cheney, who is talking about her choice to put country over party and a series of high-profile rallies explicitly focused on the impact of “Trump abortion bans” on women’s lives and safety.

The Ellipse, where Harris is set to speak, was the site of Trump’s January 6, 2021, “Stop the Steal” speech, when he addressed supporters after months of refusing to concede the presidential election to now-President Joe Biden. It was there that Trump encouraged supporters to “walk down to the Capitol” because they would never “take back our country with weakness.” Following Trump’s speech, a group of over 100 Proud Boys — a far-right, neo-fascist militant group prone to political violence — marched to the Capitol; a mob grew around them by midday as the group ultimately breached the Capitol, rioting throughout the building, ultimately breaking into Senate and House offices as well.

“Donald Trump intends to use the United States military against American citizens who simply disagree with him,” Harris will say, according to prepared remarks. “People he call — quote — ’the enemy from within.’ This is not a candidate for president who is thinking about how to make your life better.”

Harris’ choice to speak from the Ellipse is no coincidence, a visual connection to her focus on the preservation of democracy as she argues these issues are intertwined.

Harris and running mate Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota will visit all battleground states in the remaining week before the election to further convey this message to undecided voters.

To check your voter registration status or to get more information about registering to vote, text 19thnews to 26797.