In June 2022, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending the federal right to an abortion. Across the country, Republican-led state legislatures moved to put abortion restrictions in place. The decision, Republicans often said, had been returned to the states.

But public opinion on abortion has been clear: The majority of Americans believe that the procedure should be legal in all or most cases, a fact that seems to run counter to the flood of new bans and restrictions. Now, in the first presidential election since Roe ended, 10 states will vote directly on abortion rights. Half of those measures could overturn active bans.

But even in states where voters aren’t weighing in on specific constitutional amendments, abortion is shaping the 2024 election up and down the ballot. The post-Roe world has revealed connections between abortion and a wider array of health care decisions, the economy, and myriad intersecting issues — climate, IVF, racial justice. And repeated polls have shown that voters across the country believe abortion is a critical issue in this election — prioritizing it more than they ever have in how they cast their ballots.

In the series Abortion on the Ballot, The 19th News Network — a collective of national, regional and local publishers — is reporting on the expected and unexpected ways that abortion is shaping the election. Ten newsrooms from across the country, a mix of national and regional, are tackling how abortion will appear on the ballot in 2024. The work shows the breadth and nuance of the issue, which expands far past ballot measures and who will win the White House.

